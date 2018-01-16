Bali United cruise past Tampines Rovers in ACL qualifiers

Bali United progressed from the first preliminary round of AFC Champions League qualification after a 3-1 win over Tampines Rovers on Tuesday evening.

Fadil Sausu handed the Indonesian outfit a 17th-minute at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium, when he latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box and proceeded to unleash a stunning left-footed strike into the back of the net.

FULL TIME!!! BALI UNITED 3-1 Tampines Rovers Hasil yang membuat Bali United lolos ke babak berikutnya! Selamat Serdadu Tridatu! pic.twitter.com/ckBbJbfYtu — Bali United (@BaliUtd) January 16, 2018

However, Tampines equalised three minutes before halftime when Shannon Stephen did well to leap above opposition keeper Wawan Hendrawan to head home a left-wing delivery.

But, a minute after the hour mark, Ilija Spasojevic restored Bali’s lead as he turned his man and somehow lifted his shot over Syazwan Buhari and into goal from a near-impossible angle.

And, a minute into injury-time, the hosts went on to seal the victory courtesy of a strike from substitute Hanis Saghara Putra, who found space on the edge of the area and calmly stroked his shot beyond Syazwan’s despairing dive.

The players fought hard despite the result. We will continue our AFC journey in the AFC Cup. pic.twitter.com/uxTA3rqTHB — Tampines Rovers FC (@TRFCStags) January 16, 2018

The result sets Bali up for a meeting with Thailand’s Chiangrai United in the second preliminary round, while Tampines head straight to the AFC Cup – where they have been already been drawn to face Persija Jakarta, Song Lam Nghe An and Johor Darul Ta’zim in Group H.

BALI UNITED: Wawan Hendrawan, I Made Andhika Wijaya, Demerson, Ahn Byung-keon, Ricky Fajrin, Muhammad Taufiq, Fadil Sausu, Stefano Lilipaly, Irfan Bachdim (Hanis Saghara Putra 83’), Nick van der Velden (Yabes Roni 75’), Ilija Spasojevic.

TAMPINES ROVERS: Syazwan Buhari, Shannon Stephen (Shah Shahiran 81’), Daniel Bennett, Fahrudin Mustafic, Afiq Yunos, Irwan Shah, Amirul Adli, Safirul Sulaiman (Irfan Najeeb 78’), Fazrul Nawaz, Zulfadhmi Suzliman, Khairul Amri.