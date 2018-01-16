AFC Champions League

Bali United cruise past Tampines Rovers in ACL qualifiers

Bali United progressed from the first preliminary round of AFC Champions League qualification after a 3-1 win over Tampines Rovers on Tuesday evening.

Fadil Sausu handed the Indonesian outfit a 17th-minute at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium, when he latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box and proceeded to unleash a stunning left-footed strike into the back of the net.

However, Tampines equalised three minutes before halftime when Shannon Stephen did well to leap above opposition keeper Wawan Hendrawan to head home a left-wing delivery.

But, a minute after the hour mark, Ilija Spasojevic restored Bali’s lead as he turned his man and somehow lifted his shot over Syazwan Buhari and into goal from a near-impossible angle.

And, a minute into injury-time, the hosts went on to seal the victory courtesy of a strike from substitute Hanis Saghara Putra, who found space on the edge of the area and calmly stroked his shot beyond Syazwan’s despairing dive.

The result sets Bali up for a meeting with Thailand’s Chiangrai United in the second preliminary round, while Tampines head straight to the AFC Cup – where they have been already been drawn to face Persija Jakarta, Song Lam Nghe An and Johor Darul Ta’zim in Group H.

BALI UNITED: Wawan Hendrawan, I Made Andhika Wijaya, Demerson, Ahn Byung-keon, Ricky Fajrin, Muhammad Taufiq, Fadil Sausu, Stefano Lilipaly, Irfan Bachdim (Hanis Saghara Putra 83’), Nick van der Velden (Yabes Roni 75’), Ilija Spasojevic.

TAMPINES ROVERS: Syazwan Buhari, Shannon Stephen (Shah Shahiran 81’), Daniel Bennett, Fahrudin Mustafic, Afiq Yunos, Irwan Shah, Amirul Adli, Safirul Sulaiman (Irfan Najeeb 78’), Fazrul Nawaz, Zulfadhmi Suzliman, Khairul Amri.

