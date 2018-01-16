Ceres-Negros make Shan United pay the penalty in ACL qualifiers

Ceres-Negros have advanced to the second preliminary round of the 2018 AFC Champions League qualifiers by beating Shan United on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

In a keenly-contested encounter at the Thuwunna Stadium, there was initially no separating Myanmar’s Shan and Philippine visitors Ceres, who earned their chance to qualify for Asia’s premier club competition as champions of their respective leagues.

With 90 minutes gone, the tie then went into extra-time and it was Ceres who drew first blood in the 94th minute, when Stephan Schrock’s dangerous ball into the box was inadvertently headed by William Nyakwe into his own goal.

But, just five minutes later, the hosts equalised courtesy of a fine strike by Patrick Asare, who received possession from Nay Lin Tun and turned sharply on the edge of the box before curling a sublime effort into the top corner.

As neither side were able to score again, the tie was then set to be decided by the dreaded shootout.

In the end, Ceres only need four successful conversions – from Carli de Murga, Schrock, Mike Ott and Bienvenido Maranon – to advance as crucial misses by Christopher Chizoba and Nyakwe saw Shan fall to a 4-3 defeat on penalties.

The Busmen will now meet Australia’s Brisbane Roar in the next stage of qualification, while Shan will have to settle for AFC Cup football in the coming season.

Photo credit: Ceres-Negros FC