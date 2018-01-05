Al Gharafa boost ACL bid with Wesley Sneijder signing

Al Gharafa’s bid to qualify for the 2018 AFC Champions League has been significantly boosted with the capture of Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder.

In a stunning coup, especially considering Sneijder had previously been linked with Major League Soccer giants Los Angeles Galaxy, Al Gharafa confirmed on Friday evening that a deal had been done to sign the experienced playmaker from Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Now 33, Sneijder has enjoyed a successful career which has seen him play for European giants Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, as well as finish third with Netherlands at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Breaking : We are delighted to announce that @sneijder101010 will join Al Gharafa Sports Club. pic.twitter.com/7DV4nIRmZi — Al Gharafa SC (@ALGHARAFACLUB) January 5, 2018

By moving to Al Gharafa, the Dutchman will come up against a familiar adversary in ex-Barcelona star Xavi, who currently captains Al Sadd.

Having a player of Sneijder’s obvious talent and experience will also be massive for Al Fuhud as they look qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2011.

In order to achieve that, they will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor in the qualifying playoffs on January 30.