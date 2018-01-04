ACL hopefuls Kitchee confirm Diego Forlan capture

Hong Kong’s Kitchee will have a famous name leading their attack for their AFC Champions League debut after announcing the signing of Uruguayan Diego Forlan.

Forlan, who was twice the top scorer in La Liga, is best remembered for his time at Manchester United, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

The 38-year-old last played in 2016 for Indian Super League side Mumbai City but spent the whole of last year without a club.

However, he has now been lured by Kitchee for another spell in Asia, having also spent two seasons in Japan with Cerezo Osaka.

In his 13-year international career, Forlan also scored 36 goals in 112 caps for Uruguay, helping them win the Copa America in 2011 and finish fourth at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Kitchee confirmed that Forlan will arrive in Hong Kong on January 10 and will be unveiled at a press conference the following day.