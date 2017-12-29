Sydney FC target Asian import for AFC Champions League

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold has revealed that he is looking to sign an Asian import for their upcoming 2018 AFC Champions League campaign.

The A-League outfit will be returning to the continental stage next season following a year’s absence, and have already been drawn in Group H alongside Shanghai Shenhua, Kashima Antlers and a yet-to-be determined qualifier.

While the Sky Blues currently have four foreigners on their books, AFC competition’s “3+1” rule requires one of the import players to hail from an Asian country.

As such, Arnold has room to sign another foreigner but will have to drop one of Jordy Buijs (Netherlands), Bobo (Brazil), Milos Ninkovic (Serbia) and Adrian Mierzejewski (Poland).

Dance, it's your birthday!! Wishing Sky Blue star @JordyBuijs23 a very happy birthday for today!! 🎉🎉 #SydneyIsSkyBlue pic.twitter.com/mUJB3HS6Fb — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) December 27, 2017

“We’ve got a plus one in an Asian foreigner available and that can be outside the [A-League’s] salary cap,” said Arnold.

“So we’re looking to strengthen the squad with an Asian to help with the Champions League program.

“We’re looking for someone with pace and someone who can change the game.

Case in point the Sydney FC AFC Champions League home kit. pic.twitter.com/bYH9sZQfN5 — Les Street (@official_lesdog) December 18, 2017

“We’re always looking but it’s whether you can get them here or not.”

Australia’s other guaranteed representatives in the Champions League – Melbourne Victory – also have room for a new Asian import as they currently only have Besart Berisha of Kosovo, Argentina’s Matias Sanchez, Dutchman Leroy George and New Zealander Kosta Barbarouses as their foreigners.