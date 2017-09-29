Shanghai SIPG look at positives from Urawa draw

Shanghai SIPG have every reason to believe they can still reach the AFC Champions League final despite Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Urawa Red Diamonds, according to midfielder Cai Huikang.

The Chinese Super League giants were unable to make the most of home advantage in the first leg of the semi-finals, as they were held by Urawa and conceded what could prove to be a costly away goal.

That came courtesy of a clinical finish by Yosuke Kashiwagi shortly before the half-hour mark, after Hulk had fired SIPG ahead with a fine solo effort.

Still, Cai, who captained his team in the absence of Wang Shenchao on Wednesday, believes there is still everything to play for.

“We still have the second leg of the semi-final, so this is not the end of the work,” he said on the AFC’s official website.

“I hope we can recover soon in training during these three weeks and improve ourselves for the second leg and create better chances.”

Andre Villas-Boas’ charges would undoubtedly feel they could have come away with more from the game, having had numerous opportunities to win the contest.

69' CLANG! Oscar curls the free kick into the far corner but it hits the woodwork!#SHAvURA #ACL2017 pic.twitter.com/YFoY5FI0Lj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2017

Oscar sent a sumptuous freekick off the bar and had another powerful effort smartly saved by Shusaku Nishikawa, who also did well to deny Elkeson, while Wu Lei spurned a gilt-edged chance when he headed wide with an unguarded goal to aim for

40' WHAT A SAVE! Nishikawa makes an unbelievable save to deny Oscar and then sees the rebound hit wide.#SHAvURA #ACL2017 pic.twitter.com/RbtYNo8yKf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2017

“We had a good opportunity [on Wednesday] with good weather conditions at our home stadium, but we did not take that chance,” Cai explained.

“First of all, we need to know what the problems are within the team.

“It was a pity this game ended as a draw but this is not the worst result.

“I hope this can lead to a good result in the end. Now I am wishing that the team can play well in the away game and reach the final.”

SIPG are also still in the running to win the Super League and currently trail leaders Guangzhou Evergrande, who they eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals, by four points with four games remaining.