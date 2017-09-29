Mensha wants Persepolis to keep ACL belief

Godwin Mensha insists Persepolis should not give up despite being handed a heavy 4-0 defeat by Al Hilal in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semi-final.

The Iranian outfit arguably entered Tuesday’s clash at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium as slight underdogs, but they were completely blown away by a rampant Al Hilal.

Syria international Omar Kharbin was the star of the show as he notched a perfect hat-trick, while full-back Yaseer Al-Shahrani also got in on the act.

While Persepolis now need a minor miracle at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on October 17 if they are to overturn the deficit, Mensha has called on his team-mates to not give up hope.

“This was not our final game,” said the Nigerian on the AFC’s official website. “We still have another match in Oman and we will do our best.

“The next game we obviously have to improve, play better and play stronger to get a better result.

“At the very least, we need a positive result.”

Mensha did however rue the fact that Persepolis were missing a host of key players through suspension and injury, including star striker Mehdi Taremi, centre-back Mohammad Ansari and midfielder enforcer Kamel Kamyabinia.

“It was a difficult game for us because the team was weakened due to injuries and suspensions, but we tried to do our best,” he added.

“We tried to react when the first goal was scored but got hit with a second, and we ended up getting caught in a downward spiral.”

نيمه نهايى ليگ قهرمانان آسيا

پايان بازى

پرسپوليس ٠

الهلال ٤#ACL2017 pic.twitter.com/Vk9aEsf0pn — Perspolis F.C. (@fcperspolisir) September 26, 2017

The likes of Mensha and Ali Alipour are set to play even more crucial roles for Persepolis in the weeks to come, following a four-month ban slapped on Taremi by FIFA on the eve of their clash with Al Hilal.

The 25-year-old, who has seven Champions League goals to his name this season, was found guilty of breaching a contract signed with Turkish club Caykur Rizespor.

Taremi and Persepolis will also pay Caykur Rizespor €789,500 in compensation, while the Iranian club has been banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows.