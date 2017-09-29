Koroki satisfied with Urawa’s spoils from Shanghai

Urawa Red Diamonds striker Shinzo Koroki believes his side can be satisfied with Wednesday’s 1-1 draw in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semi-final against Shanghai SIPG.

The J1 League outfit showed good spirit to get something out of the game at the Shanghai Stadium, having fallen behind to a fine individual effort by Hulk.

Koroki played a key role in the Urawa equaliser, playing a neat layoff despite being off balanced into the path of Yosuke Kashiwagi, who coolly finished into the bottom corner.

“We knew it was going to be an incredibly difficult away game from home and it ended up being as tough as we’d expected,” the experienced marksman said on the AFC’s official website.

“But we got the minimum we wanted with a 1-1 draw, and I think that gives us an advantage heading into the next game at home.”

Despite another committed effort in what has been a strong season thus far, Koroki is looking to up his game in the return encounter in Saitama.

The 31-year-old added: “I think we could have played a little more in our attacking style if I had done a bit better at keeping the ball up front.

“It’s good to be harsh on yourself and I feel like I should have done a little bit better in that sense.

“Those things can be tight and, whereas this time they were offsides, next time I will try to pay even more attention to the offside line and keep looking to get in behind.

“Personally, I’ve never won an Asian title and this is one I really want to get. I feel this is now a really critical moment.

“Next, we’ll be at home and I’m sure there will be a lot of fans so we want to do our very best for them.”

While Koroki has never tasted success in the AFC Champions League, he has won three J1 League crowns with Kashima Antlers and also represented Japan at last year’s Olympic Games in Brazil.