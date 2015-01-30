UAE beat Iraq, claim third place

The UAE goals were scored by Ali Mabkhout and a brace by Ahmed Khalil, while Waleed Salim and Amjed Kalaf scored for Iraq.

The first genuine chance came after 11 minutes with Abdulrahman releasing Mabkhout down the right. His cross was just behind Khalil, whose volley rose high.

In the 16th minute the UAE scored when Abdulrahman flicked the ball to Mabkhout who ran forward to thread a pass to Khalil who finished it off with a shot to make the score 1-0.

Iraq almost equalised in the 20th minute when Younis Mahmoud’s effort hit the bar and the follow-up shot was brilliantly stopped by UAE goalkeeper Khalid Essa.

Waleed Salem levelled the score just before the half-hour mark, getting the ball in the box to beat Essa with a deflected shot to make the score 1-1.

Iraq took the lead three minutes before half-time when Essa was unable to hold onto the ball from Ahmed Yasin's hard shot and seizing his opportunity Amjad Kalaf followed up and scored on the rebound to give Iraq the 2-1 half-time lead.

In the 51st minute UAE equalised when Abdulrahman lobbed a pass to Khalil, who timed his run perfectly before rounding Hameed to score.

Ibrahim was red-carded in the 55th minute when he brought Mabkhout down in the box and the referee awarded a penalty.

Mabkhout calmly took the penalty kick to give his side the 3-2 lead and the win.