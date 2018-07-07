Buriram surge ahead as Bangkok United, Muangthong drop points

Buriram United moved seven points clear at the top of Thai League 1 on Saturday after cruising to a 4-0 win over Navy at the Sattahip Navy Stadium.

Diogo got the Thunder Castle on their way in the 11th minute when he converted from the penalty spot, after Yoo Jun-soo had been felled inside the area by Chontawat Srisuk’s clumsy challenge.

Just four minutes later, Diogo struck again with a downhead header into the back of the net, following a well-worked move down the right which culminated in Jakkaphan Kaewprom picking out the Brazilian striker with an excellent cross.

A third goal arrived in the 57th minute as Narubadin Weerawatnodom broke free down the right and played a perfect low ball into the six-yard box, where Diogo was on hand to sweep home at the near post to complete his hat-trick.

And, six minutes after the hour mark, the rout was completed when Jakkaphan’s freekick to the post was nodded back by Andres Tunez, and Pansa Hemviboon took it into his stride before clinically drilling a shot into the bottom corner.

The win saw Buriram extend their lead to seven points after second-placed Bangkok United fell to a shock 2-1 loss at home to Pattaya United.

It initially looked as though the hosts were headed for maximum points when Sanrawat Dechmitr fired them ahead three minutes into the second half.

But Carlao levelled the score for Pattaya in the 62nd minute, before Teeraphol Yoryoei found the back of the net seven minutes later with what proved to be the winner.

Muangthong United, last season’s runners-up, also slipped up and now find themselves 13 points off the pace in fourth spot after being held to a 0-0 draw by second-from-bottom Ubon UMT United.

Meanwhile, Jonatan Ferreira Reis scored from the penalty spot as PT Prachuap beat Bangkok Glass 1-0, while Leandro Assumpcao’s 80th-minute winner handed Nakhon Ratchasima a 2-1 triumph over Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

Photo credit: Buriram United FC