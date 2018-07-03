Fab4: Sokpheng nets on Visakha debut; Aung Thu’s dry spell continues

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Taking on Chainat Hornbill twice within the space of a week, Aung Thu and Police Tero managed to overcome the Hornbills 4-1 in their Thai FA Cup tie.

At the Boonyachinda Stadium last Wednesday, the Silver Shields Dragons, with their talismanic Burmese striker on the bench, fell behind to an own goal in the fourth minute. But Police Tero promptly replied via midfielder Nopphon Ponkam 20 minutes later.

Forward Adisak Srikampang gave the Bangkok-based club the lead on the 35th minute before a Jaturong Pimkoon’s brace wrapped up the win and ended Chainat Hornbill’s dream of domestic cup glory.

Despite earning a midweek win, the Silver Shields Dragons were unable to repeat the feat in the league over the weekend.

This time though, hitman Aung Thu was on the pitch from the get-go but had to settle for a 1-1 draw last Saturday.

Once again, the Hornbills grabbed the lead early in the second half through Ivorian forward Birame Diouf. But it was Aung Thu’s Brazilian attacking partner Macros Vinicius who had the final say on the proceedings as he levelled the score in the 61st minute.

With their third league draw in a row, Police Tero dropped to 13th in the Thai League 1 table with 26 points. They take on Chonburi FC this coming Sunday in search of their first win in four league matches.

22-year-old Aung Thu will need to regain some measure of his goalscoring form if he hopes to break his five-match dry spell. The Myanmar international’s goal tally stands at 10 goals so far.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

Despite his favourite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s (and Portugal’s) World Cup exit, it was a happy week for Chiangrai United’s Kyaw Ko Ko.

The 25-year-old striker, who is currently back in Myanmar recovering from a knee ligament injury, received a morale-boosting shot in the arm courtesy of a heartwarming Facebook profile photo of him and his kids with the caption, “Don’t give up.”

Besides that, Ko Ko would also be hearten to watch the Beetles secure their first back-to-back win in four games.

In the Thai FA Cup, Chiangrai march on to cup glory as captain Victor Cardozo notched his seventh goal of the season against Nakhon Ratchasima FC at the 80th Birthday Stadium last Wednesday.

The Beetles brought their fine form with them to the Mitr Phol Stadium as they took on seventh-placed Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC in the league.

On Sunday, midfielder Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul found the back of the net in the 15th minute to send Chiangrai into the break leading 1-0. Brazilian striker Bill doubled their advantage before Sivakorn Tiatrakul and Akarawin Sawasdee netted in the 4-0 victory.

The Beetles remain in sixth in the Thai League 1 standings with 34 points. They take on Air Force Central FC in the FA Cup and Suphanburi in the league next.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

With all the formalities of his move back to Boeung Ket FC done and dusted, Chan Vathanaka was pictured in training with the Metfone Cambodian League champions.

However, last Saturday’s game against Asia Euro United might have came too soon for the 24-year-old forward, who missed out on a spot in the starting XI.

Nonetheless, CV11 was on hand to witness the Rubbermen hand out a 4-0 trashing in which forwards Julius Oiboh and Maycon both struck a brace each!

Boeung Ket stay top of the league table with 30 points and hold a two-point lead over second-positioned Naga World FC. They face Western Phnom Penh FC this Saturday at home.

And if the victory wasn’t reason enough for the Cambodian international to celebrate, then his father’s birthday would have given him sufficient reason to paaarty!

Together with his new Boeung Ket teammate (and lead vocalist of the local Mustache Band) Chen, CV11 serenaded his dad during the rapturous celebration filled with good food and company.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

A first start, a first win for Keo Sokpheng as he donned the colours of Visakha for the very first time.

The 26-year-old striker started last Saturday’s league game against Electricite Du Cambodge, as Visakha strengthened their hold on third place with a 4-0 win.

Sokpheng, who had previously scored a total of 48 Cambodian League goals, managed to net on his debut for the league newcomers in the first half.

The number 68 and Visakha will next be in action this coming Sunday when they are scheduled to clash with Angkor Tiger FC.

