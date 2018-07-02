ASEAN Roster: Falkesgaard vs Minegishi in Azkals battle; FA Cup final pits Safuwan against Evan

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Starting off in Malaysia, we kick off with all the results from the FA Cup semis second leg.

On Saturday, Selangor FA played out a 1-1 draw to progress at the expense of PKNS FC after defeating the Red Ants 4-0 in the first leg. While Pahang FA edged PKNP FC 2-1 to book their spot in the cup final following their first-leg 1-1 draw.

The Malaysia FA Cup final between Selangor FA and Pahang FA is due to take place this Saturday, July 7 and pits Red Giants’ Evan Dimas against the Elephants’ Safuwan Baharudin.

Meanwhile over in the Thai League 1, league leaders Buriram United had to battle hard for the three points as the Thunder Castles launched a comeback against title rivals Bangkok United to win 2-1.

Buriram fell to an early goal from Angels’ attacker Robson, but managed to equalise in the 24th minute through left-back Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri. In the end, 22-year-old Thunder Castles’ winger Sasalak Haiprakhon popped up with a 87th minute volley that settled the tie!

After the weekend results, Buriram remain in first place with 50 points after 21 games. They maintain their four-point advantage over second-placed Bangkok United who were handed their third defeat of the season.

But the Angels will have to lick their wounds quickly with Pattaya United awaiting them next in the league.

It promises to be a cracker between second and twelfth in the table with Philippines internationals Michael Falkesgaard and Hikaru Minegishi lining up opposite each other. Angels goalkeeper Falkesgaard has been a giant in the Bangkok United’s defence letting in a misery 23 goals, while Blue Dolphins’ winger Minegishi has yet to get off the mark this season!

Who will emerge victorious between the two Azkals at the True Stadium come Saturday?

Weekly Match Schedules (2 to 8 July)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Chonburi FC vs Police Tero – 8 July 1900HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

PT Prachuap vs Bangkok Glass FC – 7 July 1845HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Chiangrai United vs Suphanburi FC – 8 July 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong FC)

Angthong vs Thai Honda FC – 8 July 2000HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)

Kasetsart FC vs Samut Sakhon – 7 July 2000HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Navy FC vs Buriram United – 7 July 2100HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Bangkok United vs Pattaya United – 7 July 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Bangkok United vs Pattaya United – 7 July 2000HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol – 7 July 1900HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)

Chainat Hornbill FC vs Air Force Central – 8 July 1900HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol – 7 July 1900HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Port FC vs Sukhothai FC – 8 July 2000HKT

SINGAPORE

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Pahang vs Selangor FA – 7 July TBA (Malaysia FA Cup final)

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi FC vs Police Tero – 8 July 1900HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy FC vs Buriram United – 7 July 2100HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Army United vs Krabi FC – 8 July 2000HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)

Nongbua Pitchaya vs Udon Thani FC – 8 July 1900HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC)

Nongbua Pitchaya FC vs Udon Thani – 8 July 1900HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port FC vs Sukhothai FC – 8 July 2000HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Pahang FA vs Selangor – 7 July TBA (Malaysia FA Cup final)

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

PTT Rayong vs Trat FC – 7 July 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Sisaket FC vs Khon Kaen – 7 July 1900HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

Pulau Pinang vs Felcra – 3 July 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani FC)

Ayuttaya United vs Ubon Ratchathani – 8 July 1930HKT

