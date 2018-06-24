Buriram reclaim top spot; Muangthong down Chiangrai

Buriram United are back on top of Thai League 1 after claiming a 2-1 win over PT Prachuap at the Sam Ao Stadium on Sunday.

Defender Pansa Hemviboon got the visitors on their way when he popped up at the other end to open the scoring in the 28th minute, before Diogo converted a penalty six minutes before halftime to double their lead.

Jonathan Ferreira Reis pulled one back for Prachuap in the 54th minute, but Buriram were able to hold out for a crucial three points.

Following Bangkok United’s 1-1 draw with Ratchaburi Mitr Phol on Saturday, the result also means Buriram have now reclaimed first place in T1 by a solitary point.

Over at the Singha Stadium, Muangthong United made it six wins in a row in all competition as they claimed a 3-0 win over Chiangrai United.

Lee Ho opened the scoring for the Twin Qilins just before halftime, although the win was never certain until late on when Tristan Do a second in the 87th minute, followed by a Jaja Coelho strike in injury-time.

Struggling Navy picked up a much-needed victory as they beat Pattaya United 4-1 at the Sattahip Navy Stadium.

After Caion had handed the hosts a 31st-minute lead, Pattaya equalised courtesy of an effort from Lukian in first-half stoppage time.

Nonetheless, Amadou Ouattara restored Navy’s lead in the 58th minute and struck again three minutes later, before Gabriel Quak notched his third goal for the club at the death to seal a convincing win.

Finally, Bangkok Glass’ woes continued as they were beaten 3-2 by Port at the PAT Stadium.

The hosts were always in control of proceedings after goals by Bordin Phala and Nurul Sriyankem handed them a comfortable lead at the break.

Although Anon Amornlerdsak pulled one back for the Glass Rabbits four minutes into the second half, Sergio Suarez’s 13th goal of the campaign put Port back in the driver’s seat in the 58th minute.

Bangkok Glass did pull another back in the 67th minute when David Bala found the back of the net, although it proved to be a mere consolation as they remain four points from safety.