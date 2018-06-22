Cong Phuong, Xuan Truong on target in Hoang Anh Gia Lai triumph

Vietnam stars Nguyen Cong Phuong and Luong Xuan Truong were both on target as Hoang Anh Gia Lai beat Sai Gon 3-2 to snap a three-game losing streak in V.League 1.

It initially looked as though HAGL would be slumping to another defeat when Le Quoc Phuong fired Sai Gon ahead at the Gia Lai Stadium after just three minutes.

But, just eight minutes later, Cong Phuong equalised for the hosts before Tran Minh Vuong put them ahead four minutes before halftime.

Xuan Truong then struck in the 81st minute to put the result beyond doubt, although Dominique Da Sylva did pull one back for the visitors with five minutes remaining to set up a nervy ending to the match.

Meanwhile, Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN climbed into third spot after recording a 2-1 win over Than Quang Ninh.

Following a goalless first half at the Cam Pha Stadium, Nguyen Hoang Quoc Chi opened the scoring for Sanna Khanh Hoa two minutes before the hour mark, which was followed by a second from Youssouf Toure in the 70th minute.

Nguyen Xuan Hung reduced the deficit with seven minutes left on the clock although it proved to be a mere consolation, as the visitors held on for maximum points.

Over at the Thanh Hoa Stadium, a Pape Omar Faye double and a strike by Edward Ofere helped FLC Thanh Hoa beat Becamex Binh Duong, whose only game came courtesy of rising star Nguyen Tien Linh.

Finally, defending champions Quang Nam played out a 1-1 draw with Hai Phong which leaves them 14 points behind leaders Ha Noi, who are in action on Saturday.

Photo credit: VPF