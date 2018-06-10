Five in a row for Buriram; Muangthong hold off Port

Buriram United continue to march on at the top of Thai League 1 after beating Bangkok Glass 2-1 on Saturday to notch a fifth consecutive win.

It initially looked as though a shock could be on the cards at the Leo Stadium, after Surachat Sareepim handed the Glass Rabbits a fifth-minute lead.

However, Diogo levelled the scores just four minutes later before Supachok Sarachat netted what proved to be the winner eight minutes into the second half.

With the win, league leaders Buriram tentatively move five points clear of Bangkok United, who are in action on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Muangthong United closed in on the top three after beating third-placed Port 3-2.

Following a goalless first half at the PAT Stadium, Sanukran Thinjom broke the deadlock straight after the restart.

Two minutes later, Sarach Yooyen made it 2-0 and when Heberty added a third in the 52nd minute, the Twin Qilins looked to be coasting to victory.

But, Sergio Suarez pulled one back for the hosts two minutes after and Dragan Boskovic then reduced the deficit further a minute before the hour mark, although they were ultimately unable to find the equaliser.

Over at the Singha Stadium, there was a dream debut for Chiangrai United’s new Brazilian import as he scored, along with Sivakorn Tiatrakul, Suriya Singmui and Akarawin Sawasdee to help his side to a 4-0 triumph over Sukhothai.

There was some absolute drama as Nakhon Ratchasima hosted Suphanburi with three goals coming in injury-time as both teams played out a 2-2 draw, while Lonsana Doumbouya and Jonathan Ferreira Reis were on target in PT Prachuap’s 2-1 wni over Ubon UMT United.