Famous5: Kawin’s FA Cup final outing; Aum & Jay’s emotional J League meeting

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

What’s better than winning seven Thai League 1 matches? Well, winning eight matches in a row of course!

Bangkok United, along with Mika Chunuonsee in the starting eleven, kept their winning ways going at the Thupatemee Stadium last Saturday by squeezing out a 1-0 win over bottom side Air Force Central.

The Angels’ Brazilian forward Robson Fernandes, who has nine goals to his name so far, struck the vital goal in the 34th minute; receiving midfielder Sumanya Purisai’s pass on the right before skipping past Blue Eagles defender Wanchai Jarunongkran to finish at the near post.

And Mika got the celebration party going with a post-match Instagram story shoutout listing out all the key stats of their victory. The man does love a victory, and who can blame him?

The 29-year-old defender, who seems to have the uncanny ability to be everywhere in defence in a match, also took the time to point out his Central Plaza mall advertisement to his teammate, and Bangkok captain, Anthony Ampaipitakwong. Let’s just say his Thai-American colleague was not impressed… #thatdontimpressmemuch #lol

Asides from that, the Thai-Welsh player was spotted having a riot at the wedding of Adrenaline Production founder Vatit Treekrutphan along with his partner Taya Rodgers and members of the Bangkok United squad!

With their wedding shenanigans still fresh in their minds, who is backing Mika and co to bring the infamous Game of Thrones‘ Red Wedding spirit onto the True Stadium pitch against 12th-placed Chainat Hornbill come Saturday? #gameofthrones #redweddingmassacre #9winsftw

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

Things got emotional for Messi Jay last week in the J League as he faced an all too familiar foe in the form of Thai international left-back Theerathon Bunmathan!

The two friends clashed when forward Jay and Consadole Sapporo travelled to the Noevir Stadium on Sunday as Aum and Vissel Kobe ran out 4-0 winners! Sapporo also tasted defeat in midweek as they fell to a 3-0 loss to Shimizu S-Pulse in the J League Cup.

As a result, Sapporo dropped to fifth in the table and are 11 points off the pace of table-toppers Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

And if Jay was understandably upset over the weekend’s defeat, the 24-year-old will always have a friend waiting to support him in the form of Siam Sport journalist Tong Panuwat.

Tong, who is the Thai publication’s Japan correspondent, struck up a friendship with the Thai playmaker over the course of his stay and has become the go-to coffee and FIFA companion for Jay!

Awww, we can’t help but feel all and fuzzy inside… #friendsforever

On a lighter note, Jay also shared a video on his Insta story of a Thai sports club named… you guessed it, Chanathip!

Hehe, can this be the 24-year-old’s retirement plan for the future?

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

Charyl Chappuis and Muangthong United dug deep to string together their second win on the bounce last Sunday.

Handing 11th-placed Sukhothai a 4-3 loss at the SCG Stadium, the Kirins’ top scorer Heberty bagged a first-half hat-trick to cancel out efforts from Njiva Rakotoharimalala, John Baggio and an own goal by Tristan Do!

But Muangthong had Adisorn Promrak to thank for the points as the 24-year-old defender popped up late into injury-time to notch the winner. The Kirins, who move up to sixth, are currently 11 points away from catching leaders Buriram United.

After bossing the midfield for the last two victories, Chappuis rested his tired legs with a little help from the club’s sports therapist Javi! On top of that, the Kirin number 23 was also treated to an ice dip as part of his post-match recovery. #iceicebaby #mrcool

Seizing on whatever time he has to spare, NBA fan Chappuis also caught the first game of the Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors!

Away from sports, the 26-year-old, who is evidently a Deadpool fan, flaunted his new Wade Wilson mini figure as the Hollywood blockbuster launched in theatres worldwide.

We don’t know about you, but we have a feeling that Chappuis will be coming out all guns blazing just like the lovable Merc with a Mouth at the Nong Prue Stadium when Muangthong take on Pattaya United.

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

OH Leuven’s Europa League Play-offs campaign came to a close last Saturday morning after being on the receiving end of a 5-0 trashing by Royal Excel Mouscron.

In their final Group A match, Thai international goalkeeper Kawin Thamastchanan watched from the bench as the Belgian First Division A side sealed the match within the first half with goals from Yanis Mbombo, Sebastjan Spahiu, Selim Amallah, Christophe Diedhiou and Dimitri Mohamed!

OH finished fourth in their group with nine points having won two, drew three and lost five matches. The Belgian First Division B new season is due to start in August.

For now, Flying Kawin is focusing on improving his fitness for the new season and is heading back home to Thailand for a short break.

But before jetting off, the 28-year-old managed to make us #jealousmuch as he got to witness the English FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United live last Saturday!

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe and Theerathon might have picked up all three points on Sunday against Consadole Sapporo, but it was a bittersweet victory for the 28-year-old.

Left-back Aum, who played the full 90 minutes of the 4-0 drubbing, was facing his former Muangthong United teammate Chanathip Songkrasin who is currently plying his trade with Consadole Sapporo.

Vissel Kobe, who secured the win with braces from forwards Wellington and Kazuma Watanabe, moved up to sixth with the result on 22 points.

Aum, who took the time to catch up with old pal Messi Jay after the final whistle, shared a warm embrace with the Thai playmaker.

The Vissel Kobe number 30 must have been feeling the brotherly love in his heart as he shared his song for the week – Love Scenario by Korean pop group iKon!

Aum’s loving ways were even extended to his son Lisbon when they were spotted in their matching coloured outfits as they spent a day out at the Suma Aqualife Park!

Lisbon, who joined his dad at the club training centre last week, must have made Aum proud when he cut a CR7 pose on the training pitch!