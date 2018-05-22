Fab4: Ko Ko & Chiangrai’s double celebrations, CV11’s Pahang bromance

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Subbed off deep into the second half, Aung Thu had a match to forget as Police Tero fell to two late goals from Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC as they fought back to earn three points!

The Dragons equalised in the 10th minute when forward Kang Soo-il struck to cancel out Michael N’Dri’s eighth-minute penalty before Brazilian Marcos Vinicius gave the Silver Shields Dragons the lead on the 16th-minute mark.

But there was more drama in the match as German-Thai midfielder Philip Roller levelled things up deep into second-half injury-time before forward Nattawut Sombatyotha grabbed the winner for Ratchaburi two minutes later to complete the 3-2 comeback win.

Their second defeat in two weeks means that Police Tero are now 13th in the table having earned 20 points from 16 games. They have a chance to halt their losing streak on Saturday at the Boonyachinda Stadium when they entertain third-from-bottom side Navy FC!

Central to the Silver Shields Dragons notching up a win will be the form of the club’s current top goalscorer, Aung Thu!

The 21-year-old Myanmar international, who has nine goals to his name, has seen his stock raised among fans after his explosive goalscoring form.

Such is the fanfare for the Police Tero number 10 that it has compelled the BBC News Burmese to highlight Aung Thu’s Thai League journey! It was also revealed that humble striker leads a simple life in Thailand; sending most of his 10,000 Thai Baht monthly salary back to his family in Myanmar.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

Chiangrai United claimed their second back-to-back league victory by coming out tops against Ubon UMT United FC last Friday.

Midfielder Chaiyawat Buran, Siwakorn Tiatrakul and left-back Suriya Singmui all netted for the Beetles as they moved up to fifth with a 3-0 triumph over the Eagles.

Chiangrai are next in action at the Singha Stadium on Saturday when they host Nakhon Ratchasima FC.

And while his teammates were celebrating another three points, injured Beetles’ striker Kyaw Ko Ko was also in a party mood.

The 26-year-old Myanmar international, who is undergoing rehab on his knee back home, threw a house birthday party for his youngest son who turned four!

Aside from a beautifully decorated icing cake, Ko Ko’s little one was also treated to a lively birthday song by his parents and older sister.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia

The holiday continues for Chan Vathanaka as the 24-year-old’s search for a new club continues…

Last week, the Cambodian playmaker introduced us to the local folk theatre art form known as Lakhon Bassac.

This week, however, CV11 took a seat back as he took his time to catch up with old and new friends alike!

First up, Vathanaka wished his old Preah Khan Reach, and Cambodia international, teammate Pidor Samoeun a happy birthday on Facebook. The defender, whose hatch day fell on May 20, turned 21 years of age!

Besides that, CV11 also went on a #throwbackthursday exchange with former Pahang FA teammate Faisal Halim.

The 20-year-old Malaysian striker, who obviously spent quite a bit of time with the Cambodian forward, shared photos of them out at an after-training dinner. In return, CV11 responded with a cheeky snap of him with roomie Halim.

Is it us or does anyone else smell a bromance still brewing between the two?

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia

Keo Sokpheng had a quiet week as he too continued his hiatus from the football pitch this week.

The 26-year-old striker has been without a club since being released by Malaysia Super League side PKNP in early May and is currently back home in Phnom Penh.

Sokpheng, who dedicated this week to himself and family, was spotted at a local coffeehouse dressed in his signature polo top and cap fashion combination.

When he wasn’t out and about getting his caffeine fix (or exploring more cafes), the Cambodian international chose to spend his mornings in with his adorable little niece.