Buriram United bounce back to reclaim top spot in Thai League

Buriram United produced the perfect response after their AFC Champions League exit with a 4-2 win over Pattaya United on Sunday.

After being eliminated from the ACL by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Tuesday, the week threatened to get worse for Buriram when Bangkok United overtook them in first place in Thai League 1 on Saturday with a 1-0 triumph over Air Force Central.

However, the Thunder Castle got off to the perfect start at the Nong Prue Stadium when Edgar Silva netted a 17th-minute opener, playing a neat one-two with Supachok Sarachat before bending a fine effort into the far corner.

Three minutes before halftime, the visitors doubled their lead when Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri curled a lovely freekick towards the back post, where Edgar climbed high to glance a header past Patiwat Khanmai.

Edgar then completed his hat-trick with an emphatic volley in the 58th minute, after Diogo linked up well with Korrakod down the left before whipping a cross to his Brazilian compatriot.

To their credit, Pattaya did offer some resistance and pulled one back six minutes later through an excellent counterattack; Picha Autra racing through the middle onto Lukian’s through-pass and calmly slotting past Siwarak Tedsungnoen.

Any hopes of a Dolphins comeback was however quashed in the 79th minute when Sasalak Haiprakhon’s low cross from the right was deflected to Diogo, who instinctively stuck out his foot to poke home from close range.

Nonetheless, the hosts did grab another consolation in the fifth minute of injury-time; Lukian holding up the ball strongly from a Picha throw-in before cutting a pass back for Jaroensak Wonggorn to finish.

PATTAYA UNITED: Patiwat Khanmai, Nopparat Sakul-oad (Anuwat Inyin 80’), Lee Won-young, Sarawut Kanlayanabandit, Jakkaphan Praisuwan, Kim Tae-yeon, Woranat Thongkruea, Chayawat Srinawong (Jaroensak Wonggorn 85’), Picha Autra, Rafinha (Pumin Kaewta 59’), Lukian.

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Pansa Hemviboon, Andres Tunez, Ekkaluck Thonghkit, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Suchao Nutnum (Supachai Jaided 90’), Yoo Jun-soo (Jakkaphan Kaewprom 62’), Supachok Sarachat (Suphanat Mueanta 56’), Diogo, Edgar Silva.

Photo credit: Buriram United FC