Persipura thrash Madura to snatch top spot

Persipura Jayapura moved top of the Indonesia Liga 1 on Saturday after recording an emphatic 6-0 win over previous leaders Madura United.

It took Persipura just eight minutes to open the scoring at the Mandala Stadium, as Boaz Solossa found the back of the net with a sublime looping effort from the edge of the area.

Right on the half-hour mark, Ian Kabes doubled their lead with an equally-stunning strike from distance, before Boaz struck again eight minutes later after being set up by Marcel Sacramento.

Sacramento then got in on the act in the 58th minute with a close-range finish after Madura failed to clear their lines but, despite the healthy lead, the hosts refused to take their foot off the pedal.

🎥 GOL! @persipura63. Baru masuk di menit 71', Pemain muda Persipura Jayapura Todd Rivaldo berhasil membobol gawang Madura United FC di menit 73'.#JYPAvMDRA pic.twitter.com/NTTRK1spRf — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) May 19, 2018

Todd Rivaldo Ferre added a fifth in the 73rd minute with a ferocious drive from all of 25 yards, and Imanuel Wanggai went on to complete the rout with four minutes remaining to send Mutiara Hitam top of the table.

Meanwhile, a 94th-minute strike from Guy Junior helped PSM Makassar snatch a dramatic 1-0 win over Borneo at the Andi Mattalata Stadium.

Photo credit: Liga Indonesia