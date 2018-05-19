Bangkok United march on; slim win for Chonburi

Bangkok United tentatively moved top of Thai League 1 on Saturday as they toiled to a 1-0 win over bottom side Air Force Central at the Thupatemi Stadium.

Robson emerged as the hero for the visitors with his 34th-minute winner, latching onto Sumanya Purisay’s pass on the right and skipping inside Wanchai Jarunongkran before squeezing his shot in at the near post.

The victory – their 8th on the trot – saw Bangkok United move a point ahead of previous leaders Buriram United, who play their game in hand on Sunday at Pattaya United.

Meanwhile, Chonburi got back to winning ways at the 80th Birthday Stadium as they beat Nakhon Ratchasima 1-0.

The only goal of the game came in the 18th minute when the Sharks captalised on a defensive mix-up, with Napat Thamrongsupakorn guiding Phanuphong Phonsa’s left-wing pass into the path of Worachit Kanitsribampen to finish past Samuel Cunningham.

MATCHDAY UPDATE | Full timeหมดเวลาการเเข่งขัน “ฉลามชล” ชลบุรี เอฟซี บุกมาเอาชนะ นครราชสีมา มาสด้า เอฟซี 1 ต่อ 0 จาก… Posted by Chonburi Football Club on Saturday, 19 May 2018

Finally, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol produced a stunning fightback to beat Police Tero 3-2 at the Mitr Phol Stadium.

Police were initially on course for victory as goals by Michael N’dri and Aung Thu sandwiched a Kang Soo-il strike inside the opening 17 minutes.

But, as the clock ticked over into injury-time, Philip Roller equalised for the hosts before Nattawut Sombatyotha struck in the 93rd minute to complete a dramatic turnaround.

Photo credit: Bangkok United FC