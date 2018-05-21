ASEAN Roster: Ramli & Harun goes head-to-head in MSL; Quak & Aung Thu meets in Thai League six-pointer

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

After a short break last week, Malaysia football fans have twice the reason to look forward to this week’s roster with both midweek and weekend fixtures awaiting them.

But first, we start in Thailand where Buriram United reclaimed back top spot in the Thai League 1 with a 4-2 win over Pattaya United yesterday.

The Thunder Castle restored the two-point gap between them and second-placed Bangkok United, who led the table briefly after seeing off Air Force Central 1-0 on Saturday.

And we have a real six-pointer on our hands come Saturday when Police Tero host Navy as both sides need the three points to steer clear of the relegation battle.

Silver Shields Dragons’ frontman Aung Thu did not find the net in their loss to Ratchaburi, but he will have a chance against a Navy defence that has let in 42 goals so far. Singapore international winger Gabriel Quak, on the other hand, will be on the prowl to score his third goal of the season after finding the back of the net against Port FC.

Over to the Malaysia Super League; despite managing only a draw with Selangor the last time out, table-stoppers Johor Darul Ta’zim are sitting pretty with a five-point advantage over closest rival Perak.

In what is set to be a thrilling tie for the fans, fourth-placed PKNS will welcome the reigning champions JDT in a top-half table clash!

The Johor Southern Tigers will be wary of the threat posed by PKNS’ Singaporean winger Faris Ramli, who has bagged four goals so far. But JDT has their own Singaporean midfield dynamo in the form of Hariss Harun to fall back on.

Which Singapore Lion will walk away with the three points on Sunday?

Weekly Match Schedules (21-27 May)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Police Tero v Navy – 26 May 1900HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

Suphanburi v Prachuap – 26 May 2000HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Chiangrai United v Nakhon Ratchasima – 26 May 1845HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Sisaket v Angthong – 27 May 1900HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

Udon Thani v Samut Sakhon – 27 May 2000HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Buriram United v Air Force Central – 26 May 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Pattaya United v Muangthong United – 26 May 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Bangkok United v Chainat Hornbill – 26 May 2100HKT

Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA)

Terengganu FC v Perak – 22 May 2200HKT

Perak v PKNP – 26 May 2200HKT

Angel Guirado (Negeri Sembilan)

JDT v Negeri Sembilan – 23 May 2200HKT

Kelantan v Negeri Sembilan – 26 May 2200HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United)

UITM v Felda United – 21 May 2200HKT

Felda United v Sabah – 24 May 2200HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Terengganu FC v Perak – 22 May 2200HKT

Terengganu FC v Melaka – 26 May 2200HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Buriram United v Air Force Central – 26 May 1900HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi v Port – 26 May 2000HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Police Tero v Navy – 26 May 1900HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Lampang v Army United – 27 May 1900HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Nongbua Pitchaya v Kasetsart – 27 May 1900HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

Udon Thani v Samut Sakhon – 27 May 2000HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS)

Melaka v PKNS – 23 May 2200HKT

PKNS v JDT – 27 May 2200HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Kedah v Pahang – 22 May 2200HKT

Pahang v Kuala Lumpur – 25 May 2200HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

Melaka v PKNS – 23 May 2200HKT

Terengganu FC v Melaka – 26 May 2200HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

JDT v Negeri Sembilan – 23 May 2200HKT

PKNS v JDT -27 May 2200HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Chonburi v Port – 26 May 2000HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Kedah v Pahang – 22 May 2200HKT

Selangor v Kedah – 26 May 2200HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

PKNP v Selangor – 23 May 2200HKT

Selangor v Kedah – 26 May 2200HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

PTT Rayong v Chiangmai – 27 May 2000HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Khon Kaen v Thai Honda – 27 May 2000HKT

David Laly (Felcra)

Felcra v Terengganu II – 21 May 2200HKT

Pulau Pinang v Felcra – 26 May 2200HKT