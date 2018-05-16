Famous5: Mika’s #LIT goal celebration dance; Jay gets BEC Tero reunion

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

Things seem to only get better and better for Bangkok United and Mika in the Thai League as they went on a goalscoring spree against 10th-placed Sukhothai on Sunday.

The 4-1 win at the Thung Talay Luang Stadium was especially sweet for the 29-year-old defender as he powered home a bullet header in the 86th minute to kill off any chance of a Fire Bats’ comeback.

As promised, Mika made good on his Instagram post to unveil his planned goal celebration/secret handshake complete with funky dance moves involving teammate Teeratep Winothai!

Who is backing for the #LIT celebration (which we are unofficially dubbing the #Mika) to catch on like the #Sturridge one?

Teeratep, also one of Mika’s #BFF, added a fourth for good measure, but it was Brazilian duo Robson and Everton’s first-half strikes that gave the Angels the lead after Sukhothai grabbed a 12th-minute opener through Nelson Bonilla.

And if Bangkok United’s seven-game winning streak is not enough for Mika, then his inclusion in our Team of the Week and the overwhelming support shown by actress girlfriend Taya Rogers will definitely whet his appetite for this Saturday clash against Air Force Central FC.

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

A Messi Jay-less Consadole Sapporo stumbled in the J League cup last Wednesday as they fell to a 3-0 loss to Ventforet Kofu.

The Sapporo number 18 did return for Saturday’s league game against second-placed Tokyo FC as Sapporo came away with a precious point following a goalless draw between the two sides.

Sapporo are third on 26 points and are 11 points off the pace of leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Jay, who received two blasts from the past this week, took the time to roll back the years as his ex-BEC Tero teammates midfielder Sho Shimoji and defender Daiki Iwamasa came round for a visit! #throwback #goodtimes

The 24-year-old playmaker, who has been fan favourite in Thailand and Japan, was also the subject focus of a new football series, The Dream of Heroes – which tracks the path and life of Thai footballers playing aboard.

Speaking of which, Jay will be meeting fellow Thai compatriot Theerathon Bunmathan this Sunday when Sapporo visit Vissel Kobe in the league. But first, Shimizu S-Pulse awaits in domestic cup action tonight…

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

Double the goals, double the joy for Charyl Chappuis and Muangthong United this week as they got back to winning ways against bottom-half side Chainat Hornbill.

The Kirins number 23 inspired his side to a 2-0 win at the SCG Stadium last Sunday with a long-range screamer just before half-time that went in off the underside of the bar! Chappuis then added a second from close range as he converted midfielder Sarach Yooyen first-time cross in the 65th minute!

We betcha the King of Smiles’ mood was something right out of a Disney cartoon… #hakunamatata

via GIPHY

Besides notching his first two goals for the season, Chappuis efforts were enough to hand Muangthong their first win in six and a much-needed three points! The Kirins are now sixth with 24 points on the board.

But the celebrations only got started with the final whistle for the 26-year-old midfielder!

A smiling Chappuis, who received gifts from his fan club, gave his matchday kit to a lucky fan who was clearly on top of the world after meeting his footballing idol.

But we are guessing the Swiss-born player saved his biggest smile for his mum whom he wished a happy Mother’s Day via Instagram. #keeponsmiling

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

Flying Kawin was grounded in last Saturday’s Europa League Play-offs group game against Zulte-Waregem as the Thai national squad captain had to settle for a place on the bench.

OH Leuven were ultimately undone 2-1 by the Group A leaders as midfielder Sander Coopman and defender Brian Hamalainen netted for the Waregem-based side. Macedonian striker Jovan Kostovski grabbed the only goal for Leuven, who are fourth in the group with nine points.

But with just one group game left, and a 16-point gap separating them from the leaders Zulte-Waregem, Kawin and Leuven will most likely have to put their Europa League dream on hold. At least for another season.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old goalkeeper didn’t shy away from his footballing duties when called upon. Kawin was eager to give fans a taste of his training drills and was featured in an online video feature entitled Fly Like Kawin!

Taking a breather from the game, Flying Kawin was also out and about enjoying a short trip to the city of Ghent with friends! He was spotted taking in the sights of the Gravensteen castle and the city centre.

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe were shown up 4-3 by Shonan Bellmare in domestic cup action last midweek, but rebounded in last Saturday’s league game.

Rested last Wednesday, Theerathon Bunmathan took to the field against Jubilo Iwata as striker Kazuma Watanabe and Wellington struck early in the first half to seal a 2-0 victory over the side who sit sixth in the standings.

And despite putting in a real shift at left-back over 90 minutes, the 28-year-old wasn’t done with football for the week though.

Aum, who was on babysitting duty this week, brought his son to Kobe’s training ground as he put Lisbon through dribbling and penalty drills! Does that mean that we will be seeing Coach Aum on the touchline in the future?

After Lisbon’s hard work, Daddy Aum was quick to reward him with a surprise trip to the toy store – pampering Lisbon with a mini play set. No doubt all part of Aum’s plan to build up his son’s fitness levels 555.

But playtime is officially over with the J League Cup visit of Sagan Tosu later tonight. Following that, Aum faces a familiar face in the form of Thai international teammate Chanathip Songkrasin and Consadole Sapporo on Saturday.