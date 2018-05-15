Fab4: CV11’s theatre night out, Aung Thu drowning in personal awards

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

It was heartbreak in the Thai League 1 for Police Tero and Aung Thu last weekend despite breaching pacesetters Buriram United’s rearguard for his ninth goal of the season.

The Silver Shields Dragons did threaten to stage a comeback thanks to a close-range effort from their Burmese striker two minutes before the hour mark, but the Thunder Castles were able to hold on to claim a 2-1 victory thanks to striker Edgar Silva’s first-half twin strikes.

Suffering their first loss in six games, Police Tero drop one place to 12th with 20 points. They are slotted to travel to the Mitr Phol Stadium this coming Saturday to face mid-table side Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

Despite the loss, the accolades keep coming for Aung Thu, who has netted in the last three consecutive games, as he snagged the Toyota Thai League Goal of the Month award for April! He was previously named as Goal’s April Player of the Month.

The 21-year-old’s strike in the 3-1 win over Pattaya United on April 29 garnered 71 percent of the fans’ vote on Facebook, beating out efforts from Aleksandar Kapisoda, Heberty Fernandes, Chtipol Thongthae and Sumanya Purisai.

In addition, Aung Thu, along with head coach Rangsan Vivatchaichok, were also awarded the True ID Thai League’s April Player and Manager of the Month respectively.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

Last week, we checked the injured Kyaw Ko Ko and his ingenious home gym as he continues on the path back from a long-term torn knee ligament.

The Chiangrai United striker, who was sidelined due to a clumsy tackle against Pattaya United, has been out of contention since early April.

26-year-old Ko Ko, who is no doubt working to build up and maintain his fitness, looked back on happier times on Facebook as he strives to make his return to the pitch.

The Myanmar international shared his 2016 family snaps featuring his wife and daughter! #familyfirst

Although he is scheduled to be out for the rest of the season, we hope that it will not be long before Kyaw Ko Ko rejoins his footballing families, Chiangrai United and the Burmese national squad.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia

Pahang suffered a post-Vathanaka hangover as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Terengganu in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) while Chan Vathanaka was putting his feet up back home at a folk theatre show.

The Cambodian international forward, who was released by the MSL side last Tuesday alongside defender Alex Moraes, shared a Facebook Live video of the colourful Lakhon Bassac show – which is said to have been inspired by traditional Vietnamese opera!

The former Boeung Ket Angkor player, who holds no hard feelings against Pahang, only had kind words for the Malaysian side and thanked all his supporters in his farewell social media post.

On the footballing front, CV11 took the time to update his new profile picture with the 24-year-old playmaker opting to swap his ex-club jersey shot with one of him in the sharp Cambodian national team suit.

Vathanaka, who is currently hunting for a new club, also took to heart our very own John Duerden‘s words regarding his playing future.

Here’s hoping that we will see CV11 back soon on the pitch where he truly belongs!

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia

Another week, another adventure for Keo Sokpheng…

The 26-year-old striker, who was released from MSL club PKNP on May 3, has been back in Cambodia since then and was spotted at the grounds of his former club Phnom Penh Crown just last week!

But Sokpheng was busy this week with matters outside of the Beautiful Game.

Like the dutiful son that he is, the Cambodian international did not miss out on celebrating his mother on Mother’s Day as he took his family out for special Sunday dinner!

Sokpheng was also quick to convey his birthday wishes and blessings via social media to Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni – who turned 65 years old on Monday, May 14.