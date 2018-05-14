BREAKING: Azkals Mark Hartmann joins Ratchaburi in Thai League

Former Ubon UMT striker Mark Hartmann has inked a contract to play for Thai League side Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

The Azkals hitman scored five goals in his time with Ubon but was announced as one of five players released by the club last week.

There was speculation that Hartmann was dropped by the relegation-threatened club but the reason was because two Thai League 1 clubs have made advances to sign the Filipino.

With two more games to go before the Thai League transfer window opens on June 1, Hartmann will have to wait till next month for his debut.

สโมสร อุบล ยูเอ็มที ยูไนเต็ด โดย คุณธนพร สมศรี ผู้อำนวยการสโมสรฯแถลงแยกทางกับนักเตะ 5 ราย ดังนี้1. Mark Hartmann… Posted by UBON UMT UNITED on Wednesday, 9 May 2018

Somchai Maiwilai’s Dragons are sitting in eighth place and are in the process of rebuilding the team after former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur legend Christian Ziege took charge at the start of the season.

Ziege left the club after two months with Belgium tactician Rene Desaeyere stepping into the hot seat. He has since been replace by Somchai who has been named as the interim manager.

“Firstly, I’ll like to thank Ubon, the club president, staff and players for making me feel at home,” Hartmann told FOX Sports Asia after signing a contract with club Technical Director Robert Procureur.

“They (Ubon) don’t deserve to be in the position they are in now. I know they will fight all the way and I wish them the very best.

“On a personal note, I’m looking forward to the second leg of the Thai League with my new club Ratchaburi and I cannot wait to start training with the club and fit in as quickly as I can.

“I feel that I’ve been playing well and have adapted quickly to the pace of the Thai game. For another club to want me halfway through the season is a great feeling and it motivates me to do even better.”

Ratchaburi has Joel Sami, Kang Soo-il, Felipe Menezes, and Bill on their roster. Hartmann will be the club’s first ASEAN quote signing.

The Azkals forward will likely make his debut in the away game against Air Force Central FC on June 10.