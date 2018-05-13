Chappuis wins it for Muangthong; Bangkok United march on

Charyl Chappuis was the two-goal hero for Muangthong United on Sunday as they beat Chainat Hornbill 2-0 in Thai League 1.

The Thailand international opened the scoring four minutes before halftime, when he pounced on a loose ball outside the box before unleashing a sublime first-time drive on his left foot in off the underside of the bar.

Five minutes after the hour mark, the hosts made sure of the three points as Sarach Yooyen ran onto Sorawit Panthong’s layoff on the overlap before his first-time cross from the left was stabbed home by Chappuis.

MATCH REPORT >>> SCG Muangthong United have a 2-0 home win over Chainat F.C., with 2 goals from Charyl Chappuis. Full Report at https://t.co/6t432kBY0p #MTUTD #ToyotaThaiLeague pic.twitter.com/EeMVsgASIy — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) May 13, 2018

Meanwhile, Bangkok United continue to maintain pace with leaders Buriram United as they came from behind to claim a 4-1 triumph over Sukhothai at the Thung Thalay Luang Stadium.

Although it was Sukhothai who drew first blood courtesy of Nelson Bonilla’s 12th-minute opener, the visitors equalised right before halftime courtesy of a Robson strike before Everton put them ahead eight minutes into the second half.

However, it was not until the 86th minute that Bangkok United put the result beyond doubt when Mika Chunuonsee added a third, which was followed by Teeratep Winothai getting in on the act with his third goal of the season in the final minute.

Over at the Leo Stadium, struggling Bangkok Glass picked up a much-needed win as they defeated bottom side Air Force Central 2-0.

Apisit Sorada handed the Glass Rabbits a dream start against his former club after five minutes, lining up a freekick on the right wing 35 yards out and going straight for goal with a curling effort that caught Surasak Thong-on out of position.

And, deep into first-half injury-time, Surachat Sareepim wrapped up the points when he was left completely unmarked inside the area to send a perfectly-guided header into the far corner.

Finally, Sunday’s final match saw PT Prachuap claim a 2-1 triumph over Nakhon Ratchasima.