ASEAN Roster: Falkesgaard and Nguyen to battle in Thai League

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

With the Malaysia Super League taking a breather this weekend (and resuming early next week), all eyes will be on Thailand as the title race begins to heat up in the Thai League 1.

Buriram United maintain their slender two-point lead at the top of the standings; having halted Police Tero’s two-game winning streak at the Boonyachinda Stadium on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat.

A Edgar Silva double was enough to hand the Thunder Castles all three points, with the Silver Shields Dragons grabbing a consolation through striker Aung Thu in the 58th minute. Buriram, who currently have 35 points after 15 games, will be wary of second-placed Bangkok United.

The Angels, whose recent fine form culminated in Sunday’s 4-1 spanking of Sukhothai, have won their last seven league games.

Central to Bangkok United’s superb run is the form of their Filipino international goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard, who has kept four clean sheets out of a possible seven. The 27-year-old will be aiming to looking to add another shut-out to his name when the Angels travel to the Thupatemee Stadium to take on Air Force Central.

Lining up on the opposite side, the Blue Eagles’ defender Michael Nguyen will be sharing the same thoughts as Falkesgaard as the Vietnamese international looks to help his side to their first clean sheet in seven games!

With the odds stacked overwhelmingly against the bottom club, can Air Force Central and Ngyuen stand firm in defence over a rampaging Bangkok United?

Weekly Match Schedules (14-20 May)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Ratchaburi Mltrphol v Police Tero – 19 May 2100HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

Chainat Hornbill v Prachuap – 20 May 2000HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Ubon UMT United v Chiangrai United – 18 May 2100HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Angthong v PTT Rayong – 20 May 2000HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

Samut Sakhon v Trat – 19 May 2100HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Pattaya United v Buriram United – 20 May 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Pattaya United v Buriram United – 20 May 1900HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Air Force Central v Bangkok United – 19 May 2000HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Air Force Central v Bangkok United – 19 May 2000HKT

Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi FC)

Krabi v Lampang – 20 May 1900HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima v Chonburi – 19 May 1845HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Port v Navy – 20 May 1900HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Army United v Kasetsart – 19 May 2000HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Rayong v Nongbua Pitchaya – 20 May 1900HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port v Navy – 20 May 1900HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

Angthong v PTT Rayong – 20 May 2000HKT