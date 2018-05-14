ASEAN Roster: Falkesgaard and Nguyen to battle in Thai League

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.
With the Malaysia Super League taking a breather this weekend (and resuming early next week), all eyes will be on Thailand as the title race begins to heat up in the Thai League 1.
Buriram United maintain their slender two-point lead at the top of the standings; having halted Police Tero’s two-game winning streak at the Boonyachinda Stadium on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat.
A Edgar Silva double was enough to hand the Thunder Castles all three points, with the Silver Shields Dragons grabbing a consolation through striker Aung Thu in the 58th minute. Buriram, who currently have 35 points after 15 games, will be wary of second-placed Bangkok United.
The Angels, whose recent fine form culminated in Sunday’s 4-1 spanking of Sukhothai, have won their last seven league games.
Central to Bangkok United’s superb run is the form of their Filipino international goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard, who has kept four clean sheets out of a possible seven. The 27-year-old will be aiming to looking to add another shut-out to his name when the Angels travel to the Thupatemee Stadium to take on Air Force Central.
Lining up on the opposite side, the Blue Eagles’ defender Michael Nguyen will be sharing the same thoughts as Falkesgaard as the Vietnamese international looks to help his side to their first clean sheet in seven games!
With the odds stacked overwhelmingly against the bottom club, can Air Force Central and Ngyuen stand firm in defence over a rampaging Bangkok United?
Weekly Match Schedules (14-20 May)
MYANMAR
Aung Thu (Police Tero)
Ratchaburi Mltrphol v Police Tero – 19 May 2100HKT
Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)
Chainat Hornbill v Prachuap – 20 May 2000HKT
Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*
Ubon UMT United v Chiangrai United – 18 May 2100HKT
Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)
Angthong v PTT Rayong – 20 May 2000HKT
Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)
Samut Sakhon v Trat – 19 May 2100HKT
PHILIPPINES
Javier Patino (Buriram United)
Pattaya United v Buriram United – 20 May 1900HKT
Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)
Pattaya United v Buriram United – 20 May 1900HKT
Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)
Air Force Central v Bangkok United – 19 May 2000HKT
VIETNAM
Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)
Air Force Central v Bangkok United – 19 May 2000HKT
Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi FC)
Krabi v Lampang – 20 May 1900HKT
SINGAPORE
Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)
Nakhon Ratchasima v Chonburi – 19 May 1845HKT
Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)
Port v Navy – 20 May 1900HKT
Hassan Sunny (Army United)
Army United v Kasetsart – 19 May 2000HKT
Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)
Rayong v Nongbua Pitchaya – 20 May 1900HKT
INDONESIA
Terens Puhiri (Port FC)
Port v Navy – 20 May 1900HKT
Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)
Angthong v PTT Rayong – 20 May 2000HKT