Edgar Silva double hands Buriram win over Police Tero

Buriram United continue to march on at the top of Thai League 1 after beating Police Tero 2-1 at the Boonyachinda Stadium.

Edgar Silva opened the scoring for Buriram in the 31st minute when he met Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri’s freekick with a glancing header into the back of the net.

Just four minutes later, the same combination worked a treat once more as another excellent delivery by Korrakod – this time from a corner – was nodded home by Edgar.

Police did pull one back two minutes before the hour mark following good work down the right by Mongkol Tossakrai, who forced his way free before pulling back a cross that was converted from close range by Aung Thu.

But the defending champions were ultimately able to hold out for the win to tentatively move five points clear at the top of the table.

Over at the Mitr Phol Stadium, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol left it late to claim a 2-1 win over Pattaya United.

After Kang Soo-il had fired the hosts ahead six minutes before halftime, Jakkaphan Praisuwan looked to have earned Pattaya a share of the spoils with his 81st-minute equaliser.

Nonetheless, in the third minute of injury-time, centre-back Pratum Chuthong popped up at the other end to score what proved to be the winner for Ratchaburi.

Meanwhile, the action at the Sattahip Navy Stadium produced a nine-goal thriller as Chiangrai United beat Navy 6-3, while Chonburi were held to a 2-2 draw by Ubon UMT United.

