Futera Seeker FC break ground

It’s a familiar scene that’s played out in cafes, bars, houses and apartments righ across the footballing planet every week: fans watching their team struggle, the coach making another string of questionable decisions and ending with those supporters claiming they could do a much better job than the manager in place.

For most, almost certainly they’d struggle to actually do a better job and besides they’d never get the chance to live out this fantasy, right?

That was the scene that Mark Watson and a group of fellow Luton Town supporters found themselves facing back in 2008 but this time something different happened. What if, Watson wondered, the fans actually controlled the decisions that the coach

made?

Everything from the type of training, to selecting the matchday lineups and then making tactical and personnel changes during the actual game – it seemed a far-fetched idea but, undeterred, he mentioned it to his boss the next day. To his amazement the company he worked for said it sounded like a great idea and was one that they encouraged him to pursue.

That company, the trading card/game manufacturer Futera, was one which had always had an ethos of pushing the boundaries and trying to be the first to do something that others thought impossible and they were prepared to back Watson

and his crazy idea of starting a club that supporters would manage.

After having a ‘dry run’ with a non-professional side in England, for one brief year they would then go on to create a whirlwind of buzz and excitement in Thailand as they – against all odds – implemented the concept in the professional game.

As Watson tells FOX Sports Asia, he couldn’t quite believe what he was getting himself into at first. “It all started in a pub with some friends and I sat and thought if we think we know so much then why shouldn’t we do it and I sort of got laughed off the table and it just carried on from there.

“Futera is a great company to be able to do crazy stuff at and if we came up with an idea we were able to do it and that’s how it all began so at times it was like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory and the crazier the things you could think of the better it was.

“I explained to the directors that we’re not going to make money, but lose money, and they said look you only live once and we’d love to do it and we did it.”

Watson and his team then roped in a friend of theirs who was a coach, Alkesh Lalji, and took over the running of a local Sunday league team and rebranded them Futera FC.

They developed an on-line platform where fans could select the starting XI andtactics and roped in another friend in Adam Partington to do the matchday ‘commentary’ and even with limited technology they managed to get the concept up

and running.

So keen were some of the supporters who would vote on the starting XI that they took to actually contacting the players – and in one instance the wife of a player – to see just how their physical condition was, as Watson explains.

“At first it felt like we were trying to see things that weren’t there so you’d watch and you couldn’t really tell what was going on but everybody still had an opinion on it.

“A lot of the time we’d fill in the gaps with funny things and take the mickey out of the players turning up in pink boots and there was a certainly a comedy factor to it because at that point it could never be a professionally put together thing – the technology just wasn’t there.

“But as the weeks went by it got better and better, the players enjoyed being interviewed and slowly they became mini celebrities with the fans finding them on Facebook and asking them how they felt, if they were fit or not and it went from

there.”

The next challenge was to find a way to take the concept to the professional game and with the company expanding into Southeast Asia they explored options in multiple countries – often being met with confusion – before eventually teaming up

with the newly formed Seeker FC in Thailand.

Seeker was a club with links to the National Railways and an ambition to rise up the ranks of Thai football and with Futera’s innovative idea being taken on board they teamed up to form Futera Seeker FC and were granted a licence to play in the regional leagues (the third tier of Thai football) for the 2013 season.

Trials were hastily organised, coaching and playing staff recruited and a venue – the 4,000-seater Kai Thanarat Stadium, dubbed the ‘Seeker Dome’ – was secured and in the space of barely a month the wild idea of a fan-run football team had come to life.

With technology having improved rapidly since the original idea in England, fans were now able to have a crucial say in just how the team was run. Registered ‘players’ would log onto the web app at the start of the week where they were told which ones were fit and available and would then vote on the starting XI

in formation with the highest average vote for each position seeing that player selected.

The model was developed to then allow fans to watch a live stream of the match – with commentary provided in both Thai and English – and during the game they were able to suggest any tactical changes or substitutions that they’d like to make.

When a certain number of fans had agreed on an idea that would be put to a vote and if it won the change would be relayed to the coach who would then make those moves.

As Watson explains, the more involved that fans became the higher ‘level’ they would be awarded on the Futera platform and in turn that afforded them greater responsibility.

“It was similar to fantasy football were if you chose a striker and he scored a goal then you’d get more points and be seen as a better coach.

“As the match developed fans would ask questions and if they felt say we needed to play more out wide then I’d ask if that was something people agreed on and we’d vote and then tell the bench what change they had to make.

“It was also two-way communication though so if the coach thought that someone was tiring he’d contact us and say put it up for a vote.

“If it worked virtual fans would jump for joy and if not they’d blame others who had voted for it!”

Although the coach had the power to veto a limited number of changes if it would greatly impact the team, the basic model was in place and ready to go, much to the pride of Watson who couldn’t quiet believe that his ‘crazy’ idea in a pub in England was able to become a reality in Thailand.

“We said at the start that this was going to be a one-season thing and we knew that it was going to be expensive to run and a pure loss and that was never a problem but I think we looked at it and said we’ve got an ambition and we want it to happen and take a season for it to happen and then we can say for the rest of our lives that we did it.

“Sometimes you’ve got to do something to make the day interesting and owning our own club where our fans and our customers were part of it was certainly going to make our day interesting – I don’t think we knew just how interesting!”

In Part Two next week, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at just how that amazing 2013 season unfolded as the world’s only professional club run by supporters made their debut in Thai football.