Azkals striker Mark Hartmann released by Thai club Ubon UMT United

Thai League 1 club Ubon UMT United just released five players last Wednesday evening including Filipino striker Mark Hartmann.

This development has been confirmed in a statement released by the club via their Facebook account.

It is to note that the club has been struggling in the ongoing Thai League 1 sitting 17th out of the 18-team league due to a run of negative results.

Meanwhile Mark Hartmann, despite being part of the players that were released, is the club’s top scorer with five goals to his name.

Hartmann also released a personal statement on the matter giving thanks to Ubon UMT for the opportunity.

The transfer window in Thailand opens on June 1 and the Azkals forward will have to wait until then for his next possible move.

