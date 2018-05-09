Vathanaka’s next club: Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia or Cambodia?

Following Chan Vathanaka’s exit from Pahang FA, we list down three potential Southeast Asia clubs that will benefit from his attacking prowess.

Cambodian football’s biggest football star is at the crossroads. CV11 was released by Malaysia Super League (MSL) side Pahang on Tuesday following an inconsistent stint with Dollah Salleh’s team and his future is now up in the air.

Despite not lighting up Malaysian domestic football the way he would have liked to, Vathanaka’s ability to pry open defences will still be a valuable asset to some clubs in Southeast Asia but the player will have to make a better choice this time out by joining a club that will play him where he is most effective.

Here are FOX Sports Asia’s list of clubs for CV11 to choose from

Bangkok Glass (Thai League 1)

Thai League Transfer Window opens on June 1

For a club that has invested heavily in the off-season to add star names like Frederic Mendy, Mario Gjurovski and Toti to the playing roster, the Rabbits are shockingly in the relegation zone with just three wins in 14 matches.

Coach Anurak Srikerd will have to ring in the changes and the wheels are in motion with Malaysian international Kiko Insa parting ways with the club last month.

That frees up the ASEAN player spot on the team and this is where Vathanaka could excel. Super Mario and Mendy are clinical marksmen who thrive on crosses and one-two combinations with a playmaker and that is CV11’s biggest strength.

Vathanaka and Bangkok Glass are a match made in heaven and if the club needs any motivation to take the Cambodian to the Leo Stadium, they should look no further than Police Tero who have Myanmar star Aung Thu on their roster.

Hougang United (Singapore Premier League)

Singapore Premier League Transfer Window opens on June 18

The Singapore Premier League is in need of star quality and two clubs in particular could do with an attacking genius like Vathanaka.

Geylang International and Hougang United are both winless since the start of the campaign and have looked bereft of ideas in the attacking zone.

While Geylang will be a good place for Vathanaka to be the main man, Hougang are a more suitable option with coach Philippe Aw’s tactical approach of an attacking game plan.

Vathanaka will definitely add stardust in the opponent’s half and his presence could also see Cambodian fans turning up at Hougang Stadium in droves. A win-win situation for player, club and league.

Kelantan FA (Malaysia Super League)

Malaysia Super League Transfer Window opened on May 7

The Red Warriors are a disaster at the moment with head coach Fajr Ibrahim trying to steer them clear of the relegation zone.

Kelantan have struggled since the start of the season and club president Bibi Ramjani will be looking to make wholesale changes to the playing roster during the May transfer window.

Having released Indonesian Ferdinand Sinaga, Vathanaka could be the attacking link that is sorely missing at the club. He could play just behind Mohammed Ghaddar or be deployed down the left wing.

For a club in crisis, having a sudden surge of Cambodian support – they follow CV11’s every move – will be a welcome boost for the once invincible giants.

Staying in Malaysia could be the player’s preferred choice as he gets an instant opportunity to prove doubters wrong and show that he is good enough to play in the MSL.

So here we are with our suggested clubs for CV11, what are yours?