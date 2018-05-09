Famous5: Aum meets Barca legend, Chappuis’ FIFA 18 woes

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

There is no stopping Bangkok United or Mika Chunuonsee as they extended their winning streak to six Thai League games after condemning Chonburi to a 2-1 loss at the Thammasat Stadium!

Following a goalless first half on Sunday, Angels attacking midfielder Sumanya Purisai had the final say in the match proceedings – curling home a sublime 25-yard freekick that found its way into the bottom corner!

Brazilian defender Everton had given Bangkok the lead earlier from a 56th-minute corner, only for Sharks midfielder Worachit Kanitsribampen to level the score in the 77th minute.

While 29-year-old Mika might be gutted over the loss of a clean sheet, the Angels tighten their grip on second with 30 points – just two behind leaders Buriram United, and five points clear of third-placed Port!

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Sukhothai, the Welsh-born defender, who is celebrating four years with Bangkok, seems to be Mr Popular – making appearances on BBC Sports and Bangkok United TV!

Finding the time to unwind, Mika also revealed what was on his playlist for the week as he shared the latest music video from Thai pop-rock band S.D.F! #supportlocal

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

No goal for Chanathip Songkrasin this week, but nonetheless the Thai international playmaker managed to notch an assist against Gamba Osaka.

The Consadole Sapporo number 18, who was rested for last Wednesday 2-1 win over Sagan Tosu, was back in the starting XI at the Sapporo Dome on Saturday. Messi Jay intervened late in the first half to play in fellow midfielder Kazuki Fukai to kickstart the scoring.

Striker Ken Tokura added a second in the 72nd minute to give Sapporo some breathing space as they secured a 2-0 victory against Osaka on Saturday.

Sapporo are up to third, but are nine points behind leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima on 25 points. They are scheduled to square off with Ventforet Kofu in the J League Cup tonight and face a tough weekend visit to second-placed Tokyo!

Though it was another busy double header week, 24-year-old Jay did not fail to convey his birthday wishes to not one, but two of his teammates.

Goalkeeper Sugeno Takanori and striker Jay Bothroyd, whose birthday fell on 3rd and 5th May respectively, both made an appearance on the Thai player’s Insta stories!

Jay also took to social media to unveil the latest offering from his own clothing label Fantasita! The new t-shirt design, which features the signature Japanese’s crimson-red sun, is inspired by his time in Hokkaido.

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

It was heartache for Muangthong United and Charyl Chappuis with the 26-year-old tasting defeat twice in the span of a week!

Despite breaking their extended draw spell in the Thai League, the Kirins, who had Chappuis minding the midfield, were hammered 4-0 by reigning champions Buriram United in newly-appointed coach Radovan Curcic’s first game in charge.

The Thunder Castles’ Brazilian striker Diogo, who is the current league top scorer with 14 goals in total, ran riot at the SCG Stadium, grabbing a hat-trick in the process! Left-back Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri added to the score late on to crush any chance of a comeback for Muangthong and their Chappuis.

Following last Friday’s result, the Kirins slumped to sixth with a massive 11-point gap separating them and table-toppers Buriram. They can get their season back on track come Sunday against Chainat Hornbill.

Before that, Chappuis will have to put not only the Buriram defeat out of his mind, but also his FIFA 18 defeat to teammate Heberty!

Coming out tops in their Brazil vs Switzerland virtual match, the Brazilian was quick to Insta story his winning moment and was cheekily rubbing the win in by tagging the Swiss-born player.

Chappuis, who has been working hard in the gym, will need no extra motivation for the Chainat match, but received a shot in the arm from his supporters who sent him a piece of fan art.

Now all that remains is for the Swiss-Thai midfield dynamo to deliver a picture-perfect result in Sunday match…

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

Kawin Thamastchanan was between the sticks for OH Leuven, but ultimately could not prevent the Belgian First Division B side from falling to Kortrijk in their Europa League play-off group match.

The Thai international shot-stopper conceded in first-half stoppage time with opposing defender Vladimir Kovacevic grabbing the goal, before French striker Jeremy Perbet made sure of the win for Kortrijk in the 77th minute earlier this morning. OH Leuven were held to a 2-2 draw by Lierse in their last Group A match on Sunday.

This means that Kawin and Leuven have dropped to fourth in the six-team strong group on nine points, trailing leaders Zulte-Waregem by a staggering 13 points with two games left.

Flying Kawin, to his credit, has not let his head dipped despite these setbacks and looks set to push on with his teammates as they turn their eye to the remaining group games.

The 28-year-old also took us on a behind-the-scenes tour of his favourite Thai restaurant in Leuven, Thai Snack House. The owners, Uncle Sombat and Auntie Rong, are the two generous fans who have providing home cooked Thai comfort meals to Kawin after his matches over the last few weeks.

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe met Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Sunday, but there was no reunion between Thai internationals Theerathon Bunmathan and Teerasil Dangda as the former sat out the 2-0 loss to the J League leaders.

28-year-old Aum was left out for the weekend by manager Takayuki Yoshida as he was down with a high fever. The left-back played the full 90 minutes in midweek to help Kobe to a creditable goalless draw against second-placed Tokyo.

Following Sunday result, Kobe dropped off to 10th in the table with 16 points and are in domestic cup action later tonight against Shonan Bellmare. League action resumes this Saturday with a visit to the Yamaha Stadium to face Jubilo Iwata who sit in sixth.

Sticking with football, Aum took the time to publicise Kobe’s special football camp which featured Barcelona legend Luis Gracia! The former Liverpool player, who won the FA Cup with the Merseysiders, is best known for scoring against Chelsea in the 2005 Champions League semis.

But off the pitch, Aum revealed that it was his wife Chatkamon Muayman’s birthday and he celebrated the occasion at home intimately with his son Lisbon, who claimed that Aum loves Chatkamon the best! #awwws