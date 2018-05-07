Socceroos name World Cup squad with Cahill, young guns in the running

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk has named his preliminary 32-man Socceroos squad for next month’s 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Headlining the list of big names is all-time top scorer Tim Cahill, who has not exactly featured much since returning to Millwall in January but is – in Van Marwijk’s words – “a special case”.

By making the initial list, the 38-year-old is in the running to play at his fourth World Cup and has scored at least a goal in each of his previous appearances in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

However, Van Marwijk has also opted to give a chance to youth by naming uncapped duo Daniel Arzani and Fran Karacic of Melbourne City and NK Lokomotiva respectively.

19-year-old Arzani is widely regarded as one of Australia’s hottest prospects following some eye-catching displays in the A-League, while Karacic is a Croat-born right-back plying his trade in the Croatian top flight with NK Lokomotiva Zagreb.

“He’s a player that has something special, I like players who have something special and can decide games,” Van Marwijk said of Arzani, on the Socceroos’ official website.

Regarding Karacic, the Dutchman added: “He’s playing in the Croatia Under-21s – Croatia is a good football nation and they’re also going to the World Cup.”

It remains to be seen if the duo will ultimately make the final 23-man cut, to be decided by Van Marwijk by June 3, especially with plenty of competition for places.

Australia preliminary squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (Brighton), Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Danny Vukovic (Genk), Mitchell Langerak (Nagoya Grampus)

Defenders: Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), James Meredith (Millwall), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Samsung Bluewings), Bailey Wright (Bristol City), Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers), Aleksandar Susnjar (Mlada Boleslav), Alex Gersbach (Lens), Fran Karacic (NK Lokomotiva)

Midfielders: Mark Milligan (Al Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers), Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Joshua Brillante (Sydney FC), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City)

Forwards: Tim Cahill (Millwall), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Robbie Kruse (VfL Bochum), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Nikita Rukavytsya (Maccabi Haifa), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian), Apostolos Giannou (AEK Larnaca)