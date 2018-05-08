Fab4: POTM accolade for Aung Thu, prodigal son Sokpheng’s Phnom Penh Crown return?

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to in Malaysia and Thailand.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Building on their win over Pattaya, Police Tero and Burmese marksman Aung Thu ground out a hard fought 2-1 win against bottom side Air Force Central.

The 21-year-old left it till late to score the winner, popping up in injury-time to finish off Wichan Nantasri’s pass with some trickery. Silver Shields Dragons striker Michael N’dri had equalised in the 78th minute after the Blue Eagles found the breakthrough in the second-half through forward Jaycee Okwunwanne.

Aung Thu’s eighth strike of the season was enough to hand 11th-placed Police Tero their second victory in a row and the Bangkok-based club are now unbeaten in five matches!

The Silver Shields Dragons’ Burmese goal machine, who won Goal‘s Player of the Month award for April, will be desperate to keep his scoring boots on for the visit of reigning champs, and current table-toppers, Buriram United this Saturday!

Will Aung Thu punch a hole in the air-tight Thunder Castles’ rearguard and celebrate an unprecedented upset victory?

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

Chiangrai United recovered from two back-to-back losses but could only managed a 1-1 draw against Bangkok Glass at the Singha Stadium last Saturday.

Free-scoring Brazilian defender Victor Cardoso headed the Beetles into the lead in the 25th minute from a corner-kick, but Thai-Laos striker Surachat Sareepim responded for the Rabbits early in the second half to ensure that the points will be shared.

Chiangrai United, who dropped to ninth after Saturday’s result, are next in line to take on Navy, who are second from the bottom at the Sattahip Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Beetles’ striker, and long-term injury casualty, Kyaw Ko Ko was sported in Chiangrai United’s signature orange colour as he decided to hold his own ‘football training camp’! The club recently held its summer camp in the last few weeks.

The 25-year-old, who is recovering from a torn ligament in his knee, is currently resting back home, but shared a video of him training his upper body strength with his toddler son giving him a hand (or two).

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Pahang FA

Despite losing defender Afif Amiruddin to injury early on, Chan Vathanaka got Pahang going on Saturday at the Darul Makmur Stadium.

Against Kedah, CV11 was unfortunate not to be credited his first league goal after seeing his attempted return pass for fellow Elephants teammate Zaharul Zakaria come off opposing defender Alvaro Silva in the 11th minute for an own goal.

Singapore international Safuwan Baharudin was the other goalscorer for Pahang, but the Red Eagles drew 2-2 thanks to Brazilian forward Sandro’s brace.

The Elephants, who dropped off to third in the standings, are six points off the pace of leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim and clash with Terengganu at home this coming Friday.

And before 24-year-old Vathanaka resumes his goal hunt on the pitch, the former Boeung Ket player took to his Facebook account to remember his old club via a birthday post to his old coach.

CV11, who has always been a respectful player, was also quick to applaud Singapore U-21 player Irfan Fandi after the defender personally met up with Cambodian player Mat Noron to apologise after being sent off in their Hassanal Bolkiah Trophy match.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and PKNP FC

Before PKNP secured a last-grasp 1-1 draw with Selangor on Sunday, the seventh-placed club announced that it was parting ways with their Cambodian import Keo Sokpheng last Thursday!

The 26-year-old striker, who was the first Cambodian to score in the Malaysia Super League, had been struggling to make the bench after a promising start to the season.

Head coach Abu Bakar Fadzim, who made it known that Sokpheng didn’t fit into his plans and told Khmer Times, “He doesn’t have the physique, no defending and is only good with the ball at his feet. He understands the situation and it was a mutual decision to end his time here.”

Returning home from his first overseas stint, the Cambodian international was spotted at former club Phnom Penh Crown and uploaded a Facebook photo of him and current coach Sean Sainsbury! Does this mean a return to the six-time Cambodian League champs? #returnoftheking

But before heading back onto the pitch, Sokpheng, like all other football fanatics, could not resist catching the big Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona!