Tristan Do, Neil Etheridge among the five stars to look out for at the 2019 Asian Cup

John Duerden casts the spotlight on five players to watch when the 2019 AFC Asian Cup comes around in January.

The draw for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup took place last Friday evening in Dubai. The continental tournament has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams meaning it is bigger than ever and is full of stars from all corners of Asia.

FOX Sports Asia picks out five who are worthy of attention.

Sardar Azmoun (Iran)

It could well be that by the time the AFC Asian Cup comes around, the Iranian striker will be a global star and fans on the continent should be hoping that this is the case. The 23 year-old has been compared to world record international goalscorer Ali Daei but the legendary marksman of the nineties never had moves like this.

Azmoun has it all: the control, the dribbling skills, the nose for goal and composed finishing skills. He also has the international experience heading to Russia as a teenager to go play for Rubin Kazan.

When January comes along, he may well have followed up on the interest expressed by some seriously big European clubs and the defences of Iraq, Vietnam and Yemen better watch out.

Tristan Do (Thailand)

The French-born star has established himself as one of the top right-backs in Asia. Indeed, he has been linked with a move from Muangthong United to Japan to join a number of his compatriots in the J-League. There are plenty who believe however that the defender can play on an even bigger stage and head to Europe.

Full of energy and attacking intent, Do will relish the chance of taking on the hosts in the 2019 Asian Cup. As well as the United Arab Emirates however, he will face Bahrain and India. This should be the breakout tournament for Do and mark the time when his surging runs forward become celebrated, as well as feared, around Asia.

Neil Etheridge (Philippines)

On Sunday, the goalkeeper became the first Southeast Asian to play for a Premier League club. So far, the Philippines number one has appeared in 45 out of Cardiff City’s 46 games in England’s second tier this season. If the next one is a win then the Malaysian-owned team will be promoted.

These are heady days for Filipino football fans. Etheridge will become the first Southeast Asian to play in the Premier League and along with their Asian Cup qualification, 2018 will be remembered as one of the best years for Philippines football!

Etheridge will be facing Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next season but the two are going to cross paths at the Asian Cup as well. The Philippines will take on South Korea in their first appearance on the continental stage as two of Asia’s biggest stars meet on the pitch in the United Arab Emirates.

More than that however, with Etheridge between the sticks, the Azkals have a real chance of making it to the last 16.

Fahad Al Muwallad (Saudi Arabia)

The winger is one of the most exciting talents in West Asia and it was fitting that his goal against Japan last September sealed Saudi Arabia’s place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Now on loan to Levante of La Liga, Al Muwallad is struggling for playing time in Spain but what fans in Asia know, even if those in Europe do not, is that the 23 year-old has plenty to offer.

The Al-Ittihad man loves nothing more than to run at defenders and make things happen, for himself as well as others, and even the famous North Korean defence better be on its toes next January.

Sunil Chhetri (India)

The biggest star in the whole of South Asia is going to complete his century of international appearances by the time the Asian Cup, and tough games against host United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Bahrain roll around.

Chhetri is the not only the face of Indian football, he is the leader of a team that is improving and strolled through qualification for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. If India are to have any chance of getting through the group stage then their striker, their captain and their biggest star is going to have to be at his best. The striker is almost always at his best.