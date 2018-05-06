V.League 1: Ha Noi come from behind to move three clear

Ha Noi stretched their lead at the top of V.League 1 to three points on Sunday after coming from behind go beat Ho Chi Minh City 4-1.

It was Ho Chi Minh who took the lead at the Thong Nhat Stadium courtesy of Nguyen Hai Anh’s 10th-minute opener, but the visitors pulled level when Do Hung Dung found the back of the net eight minutes into the second half.

Nguyen Van Quyet then fired Ha Noi ahead ten minutes later, before a brace from Ganiyu Oseni (70’, 86’) – taking him up to ten goals for the campaign – sealed the three points.

Hết giờ!!! Lại một chiến thắng hủy diệt được các cầu thủ Hà Nội FC tạo ra… Xin chúc mừng thầy trò HLV Chu Đình… Posted by Hanoi Football Club on Sunday, 6 May 2018

The win allowed Ha Noi to extend their lead as second-placed Than Quang Ninh were held to a 1-1 draw by XSKT Can Tho at the Can Tho Stadium.

Things could have been even worse for them as the hosts initially led from the 11th minute; Nguyen Quang Tinh hanging up an excellent ball from the right inside the box and Patiyo Tambwe showing excellent determination to meet it with a firm header into the back of the net.

However, a minute before the hour mark, Joel Vinicius climbed highest amidst of sea of players and nodded home a corner to earn Quang Ninh a share of the spoils.

There was also no separating Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN and Hoang Anh Gia Lai at the Nha Trang Stadium as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Following a goalless first half, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when Vietnam star Luong Xuan Truong pounced on a loose ball outside the area and drilled a fine low drive in off the post.

#Goallll!!!: Xuân Trường ghi bàn mở tỷ số cho HAGL #GOALLLPha ghi bàn đẳng cấp của Lương Xuân Trường khiến Tuấn Mạnh bó tay. Đội bóng Phố Núi đang chơi tốt trên SVĐ 19/8!#Haglfc #XuanTruong #Goals Posted by CLB Bóng Đá Hoàng Anh Gia Lai on Sunday, 6 May 2018

But, in the final moments, Chaher Zarour was adjuged to have been dragged down inside the box by A Hoang, paving the way for Tran Van Vu to convert from the spot with a minute remaining and force the draw.