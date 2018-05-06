Bangkok United see off Chonburi; big win for Port

Bangkok United kept up the pressure on Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Chonburi.

Following a goalless first half at the Thammasat Stadium, the hosts broke the deadlock four minutes before the hour mark when Everton climbed high at the back post to head home a corner.

However, Chonburi showed plenty of spirit and equalised in the 77th minute when their opponents failed to clear their lines following good work down the right by Ciro.

The loose ball fell to Prince Amponsah and he unselfishly laid the ball back to Worachit Kanitsribampen, who whipped a first-time effort into the back of the net.

But, just when it looked like a draw was on the cards, Sumanya Purisay – one of the stars so far this season – came to the fore once again, lining a 25-yard freekick and curling a sublime effort into the bottom corner to win it with his 8th goal of the campaign.

With the win, Bangkok United moved two points behind Buriram, who initially had stretched their lead out on Friday with an emphatic 4-0 triumph over Muangthong United.

Meanwhile, Port were also victors on Sunday as they thrashed Nakhon Ratchasima 4-0 at the 80th Birthday Stadium.

Nurul Sriyankem fired the visitors ahead after 12 minutes, before Sergio Suarez doubled their lead six minutes after the hour mark.

From then on, there was only ever going to be one winner but, just for good measure, Dragan Boskovic added two more goals in the final four minutes to cap off a fine evening’s work for Port.

Elsewhere, Chainat Hornbill beat Ratchaburi Mitr Phol 2-1, while Suphanburi claimed a 1-0 triumph at Ubon UMT United to climb into the top five.

Photo credit: Bangkok United FC