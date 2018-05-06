PSM Makassar close in at the top as Persebaya down Arema

PSM Makassar moved a solitary point off the Indonesia Liga 1 summit on Sunday with a 3-1 triumph over Mitra Kukar at the Andi Mattalatta Stadium.

Rizky Pellu opened the scoring for the hosts after 17 minutes; racing through following a quickly-taken freekick and skipping past Geri Mandagi before firing into the unguarded net.

🎥 GOL! @psm_makassar. Skema set piece cepat PSM Makassar membuahkan gol pertama yang dicetak oleh Rizky Pellu#PSMvMITRA pic.twitter.com/fY4cMpSCRE — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) May 6, 2018

PSM duly doubled their lead seven minutes after the hour mark when Marc Klok sent Geri the wrong way from the penalty spot, before Wiljan Pluim made it 3-0 in the 80th minute with a neat finish after Ferdinand Sinaga chested a long ball into his path.

Fernando Rodriguez pulled one back for Mitra in the second minute of injury-time with his 7th goal of the campaign, although it proved to be little more than a mere consolation.

With the victory, PSM join Madura United on 13 points after seven games, just one behind leaders Persipura Jayapura.

Over at the Gelora Bung Tomo, fallen giants Arema succumbed to another defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Persebaya Surabaya.

The only goal of the game came seven minutes from time when Misbakus Solikin pounced on a half-clearance inside the area, before coolly dispatching a left-footed effort into the back of the net.

🎥 GOL! @persebayaupdate. Tendangan mendatar kaki kiri Misbakus Solikin mengguncang Gelora Bung Tomo.#PSBYvAREMA pic.twitter.com/vSuAc6gD2v — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) May 6, 2018

The result sends Persebaya up to fourth on the table, while Arema continue to languish inside the bottom two.

Photo credit: Liga Indonesia