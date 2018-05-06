Philippines’ Neil Etheridge reaches Premier League with Cardiff

Philippines international Neil Etheridge helped Cardiff secure automatic promotion to the Premier League following a 0-0 draw with Reading in their final match of the EFL Championship season.

Etheridge notched another clean sheet for the Bluebirds to make him possibly the first Filipino to achieve promotion to the English top-flight as a starter.

Cardiff started well in front of the home fans as The Bluebirds dominated the early proceedings.

A legitimate chance came in the 19th minute for the hosts as midfielder Junior Hoilett narrowly missed a curling effort.

19 – So close! @jnrhoilett curls just wide of goal! (0-0) Matchday Live 👉 https://t.co/JPz27IF7u4#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) May 6, 2018

11 minutes after, Kenneth Zohore could have scored but Reading’s Dave Edwards was in the way for a timely and well-placed block.

In the 34th minute the visitors were able to threaten but Cardiff defender Lee Peltier was able to pull off a well timed tackle to thwart the attack.

Despite some promising plays for the Bluebirds, the visiting Royals were able to hold on firm and threaten on a few occasions as both teams head into the halftime break on a deadlock.

HALF-TIME: Cardiff City 0-0 Reading Royals battling hard in South Wales – level at the interval. Just 45 minutes of the season remain… pic.twitter.com/jahJFTNOOA — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) May 6, 2018

Eight minutes after the second half began, Cardiff again was able to come up with an attempt but Zohore’s strike went over the bar.

In the 57th minute, Cardiff forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was able to create a chance for himself but his shot from an angle lacked the needed strength as opposing keeper, Vito Mannone was able to comfortably collect the ball.

End-to-end scenes came in the 68th minute as Junior Hoilett shoots over the bar while Etheridge was called into action by tipping over a dangerous Reading ball.

Late in the game at the 83rd minute Zohore was denied a goal as his attempt was cleared off the line.

83 – Off the line! @kzohore denied by a late interception. (0-0) Matchday Live 👉 https://t.co/JPz27IF7u4#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) May 6, 2018

The final chance of the game came for the hosts as Jamie Ward fired wide of the target in the 89th minute, but it did not matter as the goalless draw was enough to seal promotion to the Premier League after rivals Fulham slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Birmingham City.