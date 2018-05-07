ASEAN Roster: Cambodians CV11 and Thierry Bin set for clash, Hartmann to outwit Zulfahmi Arifin?

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

With our ASEAN Roster moving to a brand new weekly spot on Mondays, let us bring you all the ASEAN football action ahead for the rest of the week!

We start off in the Thailand where Buriram United recovered from their Sukhothai defeat to rout Muangthong United 4-0 on Friday.

Brazilian striker Diogo scored a hat-trick for the Thunder Castles as they maintain a two-point advantage over next closest side Bangkok United. Buriram travel to take on Police Tero on Saturday at the Boonyachinda Stadium.

Also on Saturday, 10th-placed Chonburi meet relegation candidates Ubon UMT United as they seek to avenge yesterday’s 2-1 loss to Bangkok United.

The Sharks, who could recall Singapore international playmaker Zulfahmi Arifin into the starting XI, are looking to inflict the Eagles’ 11th defeat! But not if Ubon’s top scorer Mark Hartmann has anything to say about it.

Will the Philippines international striker add to his five-goal tally? Or will midfielder Zulfahmi and Chonburi make sure of the three points over the weekend?

Meanwhile in the Malaysia Super League (MSL), top-of-the-table leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) made light work of bottom side Negeri Sembilan as they stormed to a 4-0 victory on Saturday.

Goals from Gonzalo Cabrera, Corbin Ong and a Safawi Rasid brace mean that the Johor Southern Tigers stretched their lead over Perak, who are second, to five points. They are due to take on Selangor this coming Saturday.

Also in the MSL this week, Pahang play host to Terengganu on Friday.

The Elephants, who slipped to third after drawing 2-2 with Kedah over the weekend, will be looking to bounce back to keep pace with JDT and hope that playmaker Chan Vathanaka will step up his game with his first goal of the season. But standing in their way are the Turtles and midfielder Thierry Chantha Bin!

Will the two Cambodian internationals put aside their friendship for 90 minutes? And more importantly, can the 24-year-old Vathanaka finally live up to head coach Dollah Salleh’s expectations?

Weekly Match Schedules (7-13 May)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Police Tero v Buriram United – 12 May 1845HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

Prachuap v Nakhon Ratchasima – 13 May 1900HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Navy v Chiangrai United – 12 May 1845HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Chiangmai v Angthong – 12 May 2100HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

Samut Sakhon v Thai Honda – 13 May 2000HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Police Tero v Buriram United – 12 May 1845HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ubon UMT United)

Chonburi v Ubon UMT United – 12 May 2000HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Ratchaburi Mltrphol v Pattaya United – 12 May 1900HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Sukhothai v Bangkok United – 13 May 2000HKT

Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA)

Perak v Melaka – 12 May 2100HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United)

Felda United v MIFA – 12 May – 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Chan Vathanaka (Pahang FA)

Pahang v Terengganu – 11 May 2100HKT

Prak Mony Udom (Negeri Sembilan)

Negeri Sembilan v Kedah – 13 May 2100HKT

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Pahang v Terengganu – 11 May 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Bangkok Glass v Air Force Central – 13 May 2000HKT

Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi FC)

Trat FC v Krabi – 13 May 1900HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Bangkok United v Ubon UMT United- 12 May 2000HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy v Chiangrai United – 12 May 1845HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Sisaket v Army United – 11 May 1900HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Nongbua Pitchaya v PTT Rayong – 12 May 2000HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS)

PKNS v Kuala Lumpur – 13 May 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Pahang v Terengganu – 11 May 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

Perak v Melaka – 12 May 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

Selangor v JDT – 12 May 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Suphanburi v Port – 11 May 2100HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Negeri Sembilan v Kedah – 13 May 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Selangor v JDT – 12 May 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

Nongbua Pitchaya v PTT Rayong – 12 May 2000HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khonkaen)

Rayong v KhonKaen – 13 May 1900HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani)

Ubon Ratchathani v Sakaeo – 13 May 1700HKT