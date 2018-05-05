Aung Thu on target once again as Police Tero continue rise

Myanmar international Aung Thu was the injury-time hero for Police Tero as they made it two wins in a row in Thai League 1 by beating Air Force Central 2-1.

After both teams had initially struggled to find the breakthrough at the Thupatemi Stadium, it looked as though bottom side Air Force Central were about to claim only their second win as they took the lead in the 74th minute.

They benefited from a stroke of luck as Police keeper Nont Muangnam collided with team-mate Niran Hansson as he came off his line to claim a high ball, leaving Jaycee Okwunwanne with the simple task of finishing into the unguarded net.

But, four minutes later, Michael N’dri was left completely unmarked to run onto Douglas Tanque’s through-pass to equalise for the visitors

And, in the third minute of injury-time, the winner arrived from Aung Thu as he received possession from Wichan Nantasri and wriggled his way free before firing into the back of the net for his 8th goal of the campaign.

Live Report Toyota Thai League 20182nd Half Air Force Central FC 1-2 Police Tero FCGOALLLLLLLLLLLNo.10 AUNG THU 90" +2#WEARENEWLEGEND#WEAREPOLICETERO#Policeterosoccerschool Posted by Police Tero FC on Saturday, 5 May 2018

After a poor start to the season, Police are now finding some form and have won four of their last five games.

Meanwhile, Chiangrai United’s inconsistent ways continued as they were held 1-1 by struggling Bangkok Glass at the Singha Stadium.

Centre-back Victor Cardozo continued his free-scoring ways as he put the hosts in front in the 25th minute; climbing high to meet a corner and sending a downward header into the bottom corner.

But, two minutes after the restart, a brilliant right-wing cross from Chalermsak Aukkee was nodded home by Surachat Sareepim to earn the Glass Rabbits a share of the spoils.

Over at the Nong Prue Stadium, Pumin Kaewta’s 29th-minute was followed by a second-half brace from Lee Won-young as Pattaya United beat Sukhothai 3-0.

Finally, high-flying PT Prachuap reinstated a seven-point gap between them and leaders Buriram United with a 5-0 rout of Navy.

Photo credit: Police Tero FC