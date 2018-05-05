Liga 1: Sriwijaya edge Bali United in dramatic thriller

Sriwijaya had a 92nd-minute winner from Hamka Hamzah to thank for a 4-3 win over Bali United in Indonesia’s Liga 1 on Saturday.

Bali got off to a dream start at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium when Ilija Spasojevic opened the scoring in the 13th minute after being set up by Ricky Fajrin down the left.

🎥 GOL! @BaliUtd. Duet yang baru kembali dari Tim Nasional Ricky Fajrin dan Ilija Spasojevic memproduksi gol untuk Serdadu Tridatu. #BALIvSRWJ pic.twitter.com/dAhWqTuerQ — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) May 5, 2018

Veteran defender Hamka Hamzah levelled the scores in the 28th minute with a fine header from an Esteban Vizcarra cross, only for the hosts to reclaim the lead in the 41st minute courtesy of Alfin Tuasalamony’s own-goal.

However, Vizcarra emerged as the provider once more for Sriwijaya two minutes later, setting up Beto to score with a close-range volley and Manuchekhr Dzhalilov then fired the visitors ahead eight minutes into the second half.

`🎥 GOL! @SFCID_. Melewati dua pemain Bali United FC, Manuchehr Jalilov melepaskan tendangan melengkung ke gawang Wawan Hendrawan 😎#BALIvSRWJ pic.twitter.com/KFRLcvN5TX — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) May 5, 2018

It was then Bali’s turn to equalise courtesy of a Stefano Lilipaly penalty in the 58th minute but, just when a draw looked on the cards, Hamka popped up once more in injury-time to emerge as his side’s unlikely hero with the winning goal.

🎥 GOL! @SFCID_. Malam yang luar biasa untuk Hamka Hamzah. 1-23, berapa nilai untuk kapten Laskar Wong Kito di pertandingan ini?#BALIvSRWJ pic.twitter.com/BmD3o30nyy — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) May 5, 2018

Over at the Teladan Stadium, PSMS Medan got back to winning ways with a 3-2 triumph over Barito Putera.

Wilfried Yessoh broke the deadlock a minute before the half-hour mark with a neat close-range finish, before Frets Butuan made it 2-0 in the 50th minute after getting in behind the opposition defence to race through and score.

🎥 GOL! @PSMSOfficial. Umpan silang Frets Butuan disontek Wilfreid Yessoh untuk membuka keunggulan Ayam Kinantan.#PSMSvBRTO pic.twitter.com/6MKssN9s1W — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) May 5, 2018

Douglas Packer managed to reduce the deficit for the visitors when he converted from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, and then looked to have forced the draw with nine minutes remaining with a sublime freekick from the edge of the box.

But, just four minutes later, Medan were awarded a penalty of their own and captain Legimin Raharjo calmly sent Aditya Harlan the wrong way to win it for the hosts.

