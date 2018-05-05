V.League 1: Becamex Binh Duong add to champions Quang Nam’s woes

V.League 1 champions Quang Nam’s poor start to the season continued on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by Becamex Binh Duong.

Binh Duong opened the scoring at the Go Dau Stadium in the 15th minute, when Dinh Hoang Max found space at the near post to meet Le Tan Tai’s excellent freekick with a deft header into the back of the net.

Kết thúc hiệp 1 Becamex Bình Dương dẫn trước 1-0 trước Quảng Nam do công của Đinh Hoàng Max Posted by Hội CĐV Becamex Bình Dương on Saturday, 5 May 2018

Three minutes before the hour mark, Ho Sy Giap doubled their lead as he beat the offside trap to race onto Tan Tai’s through-pass and scored on the rebound after his initial effort had been saved by Pham Van Cuong.

Quang Nam did reduce the deficit in the 76th minute as Claudecir opened his account for 2018, finding the back of the net with a neat finish after pouncing on a loose ball inside the area.

Hết Giờ: Becamex Bình Dương 3-1 Quảng Nam FC⚽ Claudecir có bàn thắng đầu tiên tại mùa giải năm nay, nhưng bằng đó là chưa đủ để mang lại một tỉ số có lợi cho #QNFC. Posted by CLB Bóng Đá Quảng Nam on Saturday, 5 May 2018

But, with five minutes remaining, an own-goal by Thiago Papel sealed an impressive win for the hosts, one which lifts them up to joint-fourth on the table.

Over at the Lach Tray Stadium, Hai Phong survived a stirring fightback by SHB Da Nang to emerge 3-2 victors.

[ VÒNG 7 NUTI CAFÉ V.LEAGUE 1 – 2018 ]FT: Hải Phòng 3-2 SHB Đà NẵngFT: B. Bình Dương 3-1 Quảng NamNiềm vui vỡ òa với các chàng trai Đất Cảng khi bàn thắng đến ở ngay phút bù giờ cuối cùng! Posted by CTCP Bóng đá chuyên nghiệp Việt Nam – VPF on Saturday, 5 May 2018

Hai Phong were initially cruising to victory after Errol Stevens handed them a 24th-minute lead, before Nguyen Dinh Bao made it 2-0 just nine minutes later.

However, Vo Huy Toan pulled one back for Da Nang seven minutes into the second half and, in the first minute of injury-time, it looked as though Ha Duc Chinh had forced the draw with a stunning equaliser.

Yet, more drama was to follow as – right at the death – Doan Ngoc Tan popped up with the winner to hand Hai Phong maximum points.

