FLC Thanh Hoa held by Sai Gon as Nam Dinh claim first win

FLC Thanh Hoa’s winless run in V.League 1 extended to a third game on Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sai Gon at the Thanh Hoa Stadium.

Things could have been even worse for the hosts as they fell behind in the 25th courtesy of a Dominique Da Sylva penalty, after Vu Xuan Cuong had been penalised for handball inside the area.

But, eight minutes into the second half, Hoang Dinh Tung met Pape Omar Faye’s flick-on header and nodded the ball past Pham Van Phong to earn Thanh Hoa a share of the spoils.

In Friday’s other match, newly-promoted Nam Dinh notched their first win of the campaign at the 7th time of asking as they beat Song Lam Nghe An 1-0, with Le Sy Minh netting the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute.