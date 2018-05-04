Diogo on fire as Buriram put Muangthong to the sword

Buriram United star Diogo was in fine form on Friday as he inspired the Thai League 1 champions to a 4-0 win over rivals Muangthong United.

Buriram broke the deadlock at the Chang Arena in the 24th minute with an excellent team move as the ball was worked out right to Diogo, who curled in a cross that was met by Yoo Jun-soo with a firm header into the back of the net.

Diogo then doubled his side’s lead a minute after the half-hour mark with a fierce freekick from the edge of the box although he was given a helping hand by opposition keeper Prasit Padungchok, who could only push the effort that was straight at him into his own goal.

Seven minutes before the break, the Brazilian struck again when his flick-on from a Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri cross was nodded back into his path by Suchao Nutnum, paving the way for him to fire away an effort that was deflected past Prasit.

At this stage, the contest was effectively over barring a miraculous second-half fightback from the visitors, which never came.

But, just for good measure, Buriram added a fourth in the 87th minute; Korrakod bending a low freekick around the wall and into the bottom corner to cap off a fine night for his side as they got back to winning ways following last week’s shock loss to Sukhothai.

For Muangthong, it was a heavy defeat in new coach Radovan Curcic’s first game at the helm, and the former Serbia boss has plenty of work with the Kirins already 11 points off the pace.

AFTER 45 MINUTES It is Buriram United 3, SCG Muangthong United 0 as the Kirin look for a way to shut down Diogo Luís Santo who has 2 goals and an assist no the third ⚽️ 📺 True4U, TrueSport HD2, and TrueSport 2 #MTUTD #ToyotaThaiLeague pic.twitter.com/b3nlraStmM — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) May 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Buriram will head into next Tuesday’s AFC Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie against Korea Republic’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors high on confidence.

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Pansa Hemviboon, Andres Tunez, Pravinwat Boonyong, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Jakkaphan Kaewprom (Supachok Sarachat 62’), Suchao Nutnum, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Diogo, Yoo Jun-soo (Supachai Jaided 81’), Edgar Silva (Anon Amornlerdsak 90’).

MUANGTHONG UNITED: Prasit Padungchok, Wattana Playnum, Naoaki Aoyama, Adisorn Promrak, Peerapat Notchaiya, Charyl Chappuis, Sarach Yooyen (Ratchapol Nawanno , Tristan Do, Thossawat Limwannasathian (Sanukran Thinjom 60’), Siroch Chatthong (Chenrop Samphaodi 64’), Heberty.

Photo credit: Buriram United FC