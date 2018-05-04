Liga 1: Persipura stay top; Beltrame double downs Persib

Persipura Jayapura maintained their position at the top of the Indonesia Liga 1 on Friday after beating Borneo 2-0 at the Mandala Stadium.

Marcel Sacramento opened the scoring for the league leaders in the 35th minute, before Boaz Solossa added a second with five minutes remaining to make sure of the three points.

FULL TIME: @persipura63 2-0 @PusamaniaBorneo. Gol Marcel Sacramento dan Boaz Solossa pastikan 3 poin untuk Mautiara Hitam.#JYPAvBRNEO pic.twitter.com/n73NnTpbJb — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) May 4, 2018

With the win – their fourth in the first seven games of the campaign – Mutiara Hitam have ensured that they will stay top of the table for another round at least.

Meanwhile, Madura United tentatively moved into second place as Fabiano Beltrame’s double helped them to a 2-1 win over Persib Bandung.

The Brazilian centre-back broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, after Greg Nwokolo had been brought down inside the box by Muhammd Natshir.

Beltrame then doubled his and his team’s tally in the 81st minute with a stunning strike, lining up a freekick from 25 yards out and unleashing an unstoppable effort into the back of the net.

Jonathan Bauman did manage to pull one back for Persib in the 90th minute although it proved to be too little too late, as Madura held on for a deserved victory.

Finally, defending champions Bhayangkara got back to winning ways as they beat PS TIRA 4-2 at the PTIK Stadium.

Although Mariano Berriex had initially fired PS TIRA ahead in the 31st minute, Bhayangkara overturned the deficit early on in the second half courtesy of goals by Vladimir Vujovic (39’) and Jajang Mulyana (52’).

🎥 GOL! @BhayangkaraFC. Kemelut di depan gawang PS. TIRA dimanfaatkan menjadi gol oleh Jajang Mulyana.#BHAYvPTRA pic.twitter.com/HJdbpMyMtE — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) May 4, 2018

It was then the visitors’ turn to equalise when Aleksandar Rakic notched his fifth goal of the campaign but TM Ichsan restored Bhayangkara’s lead in the 73rd minute, which was followed by a sealer from Herman Dzumafo with four minutes remaining.

