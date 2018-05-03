PKNP FC release Cambodian star Keo Sokpheng after failed stint in Malaysia

Cambodian playmaker Keo Sokpheng has left Malaysia Super League club PKNP FC with the May transfer window looming.

PKNP FC have confirmed the departure of their Cambodian forward Keo Sokpheng after appearing to wish him farewell on their social media page on Thursday.

“Thank you Keo Sokpheng! All the best and goodluck for your future,” read the Facebook statement on the PKNP FC page.

PKNP head coach Abu Bakar Fadzim also made known that the Cambodian did not fit into his plans, which led to the Sokpheng’s stint with the club cut short.

“He was struggling to get into the team. It’s his first time outside Cambodia and he found it hard to cope with the demands,” Abu Bakar told Khmer Times.

“He doesn’t have the physique, no defending and is only good with the ball at his feet. He understands the situation and it was a mutual decision to end his time here.”

The number 10 made his first foray outside Cambodia after seven years in his homeland with Boeung Ket Angkor (2012-2015) and Phnom Penh Crown (2015-2017).

He couldn’t have asked for a better start with PKNP, after scoring the winner against Negeri Sembilan in the Malaysia Super League season opener, which had the Cambodian fans raving about him.

But Sokpheng’s performance took a severe dip in recent months and he couldn’t even make the bench.

PKNP have yet to decide on replacing him, as they might continue the remainder of the season with just four imports.

Another Cambodian star Chan Vathanaka could also be in danger of being cut from Pahang FA after sub-standard showings.

Pahang head coach Dollah Salleh had told Fox Sports Asia in April that he wanted more from his winger, and Vathanaka has tried his best to up his game.

But it is clear that the lack of goals and assists has affected Vathanaka’s performances severely.

In the league game against Terengganu FA on May 1, Vathanaka was guilty of perhaps the miss of season after failing to score from two yards out.

With the second transfer window looming just 11 days away, it won’t be a surprise if the Elephants decide to cut his stint short.

Photo credit: PKNP FC Facebook