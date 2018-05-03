JDT had to change our game plan to beat Selangor, says Raul Longhi

Johor Darul Ta’zim were made to change their game plan at half-time in order to beat Selangor FA at the Larkin Stadium on Wednesday.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Raul Longhi praised his players for stepping up their game in the second half to score twice and give the Southern Tigers a 2-0 win over Selangor FA on Wednesday.

Goals from Ahmad Hazwan Bakri and Nazmi Faiz in the span of nine minutes earned JDT their seventh win in eight games in the Malaysia Super League.

More importantly, it also restored their four-point lead over closest rivals Pahang FA at the table top.

“We had to change our game in the second half and do better with our possession. It was a different tempo to the Kelantan game, but we adjusted well and played good football,” said Longhi.

JDT were facing a brick wall in this rescheduled match in the first half.

Despite bossing the lions’ share of possession, Selangor sat deep and were comfortable to keep them at bay.

In fact, the Red Giants could have twice taken the lead through their Spaniard striker Rufino Segovia, who couldn’t believe his luck after he was twice denied by the heroics of Farizal Marlias in the JDT goal.

“Farizal is getting better with every game, and today he proved himself again. He is very important to us,” said the Argentine coach of his shot stopper.

JDT midfielder Hariss Harun said being patient was a key virtue in his side’s victory.

“We had to bid our time and wait for our chances, because they didn’t allow us many opportunities in the first half. But the boys dug in and we eventually got the deserved win,” said Hariss.

JDT will play bottom side Negeri Sembilan on Saturday, while Selangor face PKNP FC at home.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook