2018 AFF Suzuki Cup: All the fixtures

The draw for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup was made on Wednesday and has thrown up its fair share of enticing encounters between ASEAN football’s finest.

While both groups are fairly evenly-matched, Group B has arguably emerged as the proverbial “Group of Death”, featuring defending champions Thailand, 2016 runners-up Indonesia, four-time winners Singapore and emerging Philippines, along with the winner of the qualifying playoff between Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste.

Meanwhile, Group A pits 2008 winners Vietnam, 2010 champions Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos against one another.

Here, FOX Sports Asia brings to you the full list of fixtures for the upcoming edition of Southeast Asia’s premier international tournament.

November 8 (Group A)

Cambodia v Malaysia

Laos v Vietnam

November 9 (Group B)

Singapore v Indonesia

QF Playoff winner v Thailand

November 12 (Group A)

Malaysia v Laos

Myanmar v Cambodia

November 13 (Group B)

Indonesia v QF Playoff winner

Philippines v Singapore

November 16 (Group A)

Laos v Myanmar

Vietnam v Malaysia

November 17 (Group B)

QF Playoff winner v Philippines

Thailand v Indonesia

November 20 (Group A)

Myanmar v Vietnam

Cambodia v Laos

November 21 (Group B)

Philippines v Thailand

Singapore v QF Playoff winner

November 24 (Group A)

Vietnam v Cambodia

Malaysia v Myanmar

November 25 (Group B)

Thailand v Singapore

Indonesia v Philippines

December 1 (Semi-finals 1st leg)

Group A runners-up v Group B winners *Match 21

December 2 (Semi-finals 1st leg)

Group B runners-up v Group A winners *Match 22

December 5 (Semi-finals 2nd leg)

Group B winners v Group A runners-up *Match 23

December 6 (Semi-finals 2nd leg)

Group A winners v Group B runners-up *Match 24

December 11 (Final 1st leg)

Winner of Match 21 & 23 v Winner of Match 22 & 24

December 15 (Final 2nd leg)

Winner of Match 22 & 24 v Winner of Match 21 & 23