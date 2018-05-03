ASEAN Roster: Nguyen faces Aung Thu test, Singapore’s Faris Ramli and Shahdan Sulaiman to face off 

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Rejoice Asian football fans, the weekend is fast approaching and with it comes the eagerly anticipated Thai League and Malaysia Super League matches!

After suffering their second defeat of the season, reigning champions Buriram United saw their lead at the top of the league table cut down to just two points. The Thunder Castles, who were defeated 1-0 by Sukhothai last Sunday, will have to pick themselves up real soon with title rivals Muangthong United visiting the Chang Arena on Friday.

With seven goals under his belt so far, Police Tero striker Aung Thu has slowly edged himself as the club’s top scorer. Sitting seventh on the league scoring chart, the Myanmar international will aim to add to his tally on Saturday when he and the 12th-placed club visit the Thupatemee Stadium.

Can bottom club Air Force Central, together with their defence linchpin Michael Nguyen, stop the Silver Shields Dragons’ number 10 and leaking in the goals?

Over in Malaysia, Johor Darul Ta’zim strengthen their grip on first place after notching a 2-0 win over Selangor last night.

The Johor Southern Tigers, who currently have a four-point breathing space between them and second-placed Pahang, are due to face bottom side Negeri Sembilan come Saturday.

But it is the battle of the Singapore internationals on Malaysia soil that will be the draw for the weekend.

PKNS winger Faris Ramli will put friendship aside for 90 minutes at the Shah Alam Stadium when Shahdan Sulaiman and Melaka United come around on Saturday. Can Ramli add to his two goals this season or will PKNS be undone by the vision of midfielder Sulaiman?

Weekly Match Schedules (4-6 May)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Air Force Central v Police Tero – 5 May 1845HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

Prachuap v Navy – 5 May 2100HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Chiangrai United v Bangkok Glass – 5 May 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Angthong v Kasetsart – 5 May 2100HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Buriram United v Muangthong United – 4 May 2000HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ubon UMT United)

Ubon UMT United v Suphanburi – 6 May 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Pattaya United v Sukhothai – 5 May 1900HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Bangkok United v Chonburi – 6 May 2000HKT

Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA)

Perak v Terengganu – 6 May 2100HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United)

Felda United v UITM – 4 May – 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Keo Sokpheng (PKNP FC)

Selangor v PKNP – 6 May 2100HKT

Chan Vathanaka (Pahang FA)

Pahang v Kedah – 5 May 2100HKT

Prak Mony Udom (Negeri Sembilan)

Negeri Sembilan v JDT – 5 May 2100HKT

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Perak v Terengganu – 6 May 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Air Force Central v Police Tero – 5 May 1845HKT

Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi FC)

Thai Honda v Krabi – 6 May 2000HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Bangkok United v Chonburi – 6 May 2000HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

PT Prachuap v Navy – 5 May 2100HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

PTT Rayong v Army United – 6 May 1900HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Sisaket v Nongbua Pitchaya – 6 May 2000HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

Udon Thani v Rayong – 6 May 1900HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS)

PKNS v Melaka – 5 May 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Pahang v Kedah – 5 May 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

PKNS v Melaka – 5 May 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

Negeri Sembilan v JDT – 5 May 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima v Port – 6 May 1900HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Pahang v Kedah – 5 May 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Selangor v PKNP – 6 May 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

PTT Rayong v Army United – 6 May 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khonkaen)

KhonKaen v Trat – 5 May 2000HKT

David Laly (Felcra)

Terengganu II v Felcra – 4 May 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani)

Ubon Ratchathani v Muangkan United – 5 May 1730HKT