Pahang close gap on JDT after Southern Tigers-Selangor postponed game

Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) postponed match against Selangor FA due to torrential rain gave their closest rivals Pahang FA a chance to close the gap after defeating Terengganu FA 3-1.

Patrick Cruz’s brace, coupled with a Faisal Rosli strike put Pahang within a point shy of the Southern Tigers in the Malaysia Super League, who play the Red Giants in a rescheduled match on Wednesday.

The other match on Tuesday saw Negeri Sembilan recover from a two-goal deficit to force Kedah FA to a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Darul Aman Stadium.

In Kuala Terengganu, Pahang ran out comfortable winners thanks to their in-form Brazilian forward Patrick Cruz, who has now scored six goals in his last three matches.

Cruz gave the visitors a 38th minute lead with a calm side footed finish past Helmi Eliza after great work from Mohamadou Sumareh on the right wing.

The Elephants could have doubled their lead just before the break, but Lee Tuck came to Terengganu’s rescue by clearing off the line after miscommunication in the Turtles defence.

Pahang could have gone 2-0 up in quick succession after the restart, if not for two unbelievable misses from Chan Vathanaka and Sumareh.

Vathanaka failed to head home from two yards out, before Sumareh inexplicably missed from similar distance just minutes later.

But Cruz ensured Pahang would have breathing space with a confident strike in the 53rd minute.

Lee Tuck pulled one back for Terengganu from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute, but Pahang secured the win in stoppage time through Faisal.

Negeri Sembilan, meanwhile displayed immense fighting spirit to recover from a two-goal deficit and force Kedah to thrilling 3-3 draw.

Liridon Krasniqi gave the host a perfect start with a second minute goal, before N. Thanabalan drew Negeri level just two minutes later.

But Kedah would go ahead in the 27th minute through Syazwan Zainon, before Sandro Da Silva increased their lead after dispatching a penalty four minutes later.

Nicolas Velez reduced the deficit three minutes after the restart, and it set the tone for a gallant comeback which was completed by Flavio Beck’s penalty three minutes from the end.

The draw would lift Negeri’s spirits as they bid to climb out of the relegation zone which they have occupied for most parts of the season.

